Blind Author to Inspire Women at Upcoming Area-Wide Conference
Women in our area are looking forward to the upcoming Fresh Grounded Faith women's event on September 30 - October 1, 2022, in Philadelphia, PA. The event will be hosted by one church, Calvary Fellowship Church, but presented by many other churches from the region.
Downingtown, PA, September 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This two-day unifying conference joins together women from many different churches and denominations who share a heartbeat for serving others. Teams of volunteers have been planning and preparing for over a year with this single goal in mind: to create a life-changing experience for women in our community.
"It's inspiring to see so many different churches coming together in unity to bring this event to the area," says founder and featured speaker Jennifer Rothschild, who became blind at age 15. "The process of putting on a Fresh Grounded Faith event breaks down denominational barriers and helps them reach beyond what each one could do on its own. All of the volunteers from these different churches are working together to encourage and bring hope to others."
Jennifer was recently a guest on The Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda and has also appeared on Dr. Phil, Good Morning America, and an annual Billy Graham Television Special.
Lori Mason, the Local Conference Coordinator and Women’s Lead of Calvary Fellowship Church Downington, expressed enthusiasm for the area-wide event. “We are so excited to host Fresh Grounded Faith on September 30 - October 1, 2022 at Calvary Fellowship Church! Women are looking forward to reconnecting with each other and reaching our community, and we expect this weekend to impact women of all ages and backgrounds. We want women to experience the presence of God and leave refreshed and renewed. It's going to be a fun weekend! We can hardly wait!”
The motto of Fresh Grounded Faith is “One Event. Many Churches. For Every Woman.”
“We’ve got women in attendance who have a deep and rich faith, but we also have women who have a small cup of faith, or no faith experience at all. Everyone is welcome—we want to meet women where they are. We’re just real women wanting a refreshing experience that’s packed with relevant truth for everyday living,” Rothschild says.
Fresh Grounded Faith will feature best-selling author and Bible teacher Jennifer Rothschild, award-winning actress Karen Abercrombie, author and recording artist Laura Story, and worship leader Michael O’Brien. The event will take place at Calvary Fellowship Church located at 95 W. Devon Dr., Downingtown, PA 19335.
Want to Go?
The conference will take place on Friday, September 30 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm and Saturday, October 1 from 9:00am - 12:30pm. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Host Church, Calvary Fellowship Church at 610-363-7171 or Fresh Grounded Faith at 800-859-7992, or by visiting www.FreshGroundedFaith.com.
Churches Co-Hosting the event include:
First Baptist Church Peekskill - Peekshill, NY
Forcey Bible Church - Silver Spring, MD
Rehoboth United Methodist Church - Williamsport, MD
Word of Life Christian Center - Newark, DE
