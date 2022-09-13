In Testing, Principled Technologies Sees Better Storage Performance from a Dell PowerMax 8500 Array Than an Array from a Competing Company
In hands-on testing, the PowerMax storage solution offered more throughput, processed more IOPS with less latency, and increased storage efficiency with its data reduction technologies.
Durham, NC, September 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In addition to a large, raw storage capacity, many organizations need fast performance from data center storage solutions. To gauge storage performance for two all-flash NVMe arrays, Principled Technologies (PT) pitted a Dell PowerMax 8500 storage solution against a similar array from a competitor (which PT refers to as “Vendor E”). The PowerMax solution delivered better storage performance in simulated OLTP and data extraction workloads and increased storage efficiency through data reduction. Storage solutions that can handle more database activity could better keep up with an increase in database demands, and more efficient data reduction technologies could help organizations better manage storage capacity.
PT also measured input/output operations per second (IOPS) and average storage latency of the two solutions during storage snapshot operations. Taking storage snapshots can help minimize data loss but can sometimes slow application performance and cause storage bottlenecks. In addition to the more efficient data reduction and better storage performance, storage snapshot operations did not affect the database performance of the PowerMax 8500 solution.
According to the report, the Dell PowerMax 8500 solution “delivered better data reduction rates…[and] also supported better simulated OLTP database performance and simulated ETL performance than the Vendor E solution, including up to 80 percent more throughput during data extraction.” The report goes on to state that the PowerMax solution “captured storage snapshots with no impact on the performance of the database workload.”
To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/RvJvIb8 or see the infographic at https://facts.pt/t50NhQU.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
