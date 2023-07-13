Principled Technologies Publishes Study on Managing Virtual Networks with a Dell and Broadcom Solution Using Advanced NPAR
In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies (PT) verified that the Advanced NPAR feature functioned on a Dell PowerEdge MX760c server with Broadcom 57504 Quad-Port 25GbE Mezzanine Adapter.
Durham, NC, July 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Virtualization has compounded the challenges that network architects face in physical network design for data centers. Network virtualization can help by allowing architects to divide their networks into segments, grouping together similar elements and increasing efficiency.
For architects working with virtualized networks, Advanced Network Partitioning, or NPAR—a NIC partitioning technology from Dell and Broadcom—can offer greater control over ports, partitions, and virtual local area networks (VLANs). Principled Technologies explored the capabilities of the Advanced NPAR on a Dell PowerEdge MX760c server with Broadcom 57504 Quad-Port 25GbE Mezzanine Adapter. According to the test report, “we verified that the Advanced NPAR feature works on the Dell PowerEdge MX solution, with easy management from within the Dell OME-M console…Through Advanced NPAR and SmartFabric mode, the Dell PowerEdge MX and Broadcom solution offers a strong foundation for network design that can help administrators navigate the difficulty of managing multiple virtualized networks.”
To learn more about VLAN management with this Dell and Broadcom solution, read the test report at http://facts.pt/nuY12dN.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
