Ligchine Acquires E-Z Placer from Remont, LLC
Darien, WI, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ligchine International, a worldwide leader in laser-guided concrete screeds, is excited to announce the acquisition of the E-Z Placer concrete placer and line dragger from Remont, LLC. The E-Z Placer was introduced at the 2022 World of Concrete where it captured the attention of show attendees because of its portability, ease of use and agile approach to efficiently and quickly placing concrete in line pump applications. The E-Z Placer is a self-propelled, remote-operated concrete placer and line dragger in a single, easy-to-transport unit.
“The acquisition of the E-Z Placer aligns with our strategy of building products that address the productivity concerns of concrete contractors,” said Pete Ligman, Ligchine co-founder and head of Ligchine’s product development efforts. “The E-Z Placer is a perfect addition to our product portfolio and the first in a series of products under development, beyond our screed line, focused on improving productivity and profitability on the job site,” continued Ligman.
Remont’s founder, Michael Troyer, who has been successful in the concrete placing and pumping business for years added, “The E-Z Placer addresses deficiencies inherent in other products currently available on the market. Ligchine’s focus on quality, responsiveness to contractor needs and their reputation for being hyper-focused on customer service, makes Ligchine the perfect partner for this new breakthrough product.”
If you are interested in a demonstration of the E-Z Placer or any Ligchine products, please contact a Ligchine Sales Representative for more information at sales@ligchine.com or call (812) 903-4500 with any questions. To learn more about the laser-guided machines offered by Ligchine, please visit their website at Ligchine.com.
About Ligchine:
Ligchine is a global leader in innovative laser-guided and 3D GPS/LPS guided concrete screeds. Since its founding in 2007, the company has rapidly expanded its position in the market and offers a complete line of automated concrete screeding machines that service flatwork companies from small owner-operated businesses to large global concrete contractors. The company’s headquarters, engineering, and manufacturing are located in the United States. In addition to a direct sales force in the U.S., the company has an extensive network of international dealers and partners to serve customers anywhere in the world.
Multimedia
Ligchine E-Z Placer Image
E-Z Placer: The newest addition to the Ligchine lineup of portable, labor saving concrete construction machines.
Ligchine Logo
Ligchine is a global leader in innovative laser-guided and 3D GPS/LPS guided concrete screeds. Since its founding in 2007, the company has rapidly expanded its position in the market and offers a complete line of automated concrete screeding machines that service flatwork companies.
