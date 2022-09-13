Newmarket, Ontario Author Shares the Secrets of How to Have a Happier, Healthier, More Joy-Filled Life in Her New Book, "The F Book"
Author and Inspirational Speaker Lynn Rae shares her coping strategies of living with bipolar disorder and how she learned to be a productive, thriving member of society in The F Book: 7 Fs to Creating Your Fantastic Future. Lynn outlines how incorporating the 7 Fs: Family, Friends, Fun, Fitness, Fulfillment, Finances and Faith, will lead you to a happier, healthier, more joy-filled life.
Newmarket, Canada, September 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “I Don’t Give Up; I Don’t Give In; I Don’t Take No for an Answer.”
Lynn Rae was diagnosed with depression at the age of thirty and bipolar disorder at thirty-five. At age thirty-nine, two psychiatrists told her she would never work full-time again. Lynn has proven them wrong. She has been working full-time for over twelve years, including running her own Virtual Assistant business for six years.
In "The F Book," Lynn talks about how those seven words, all starting with the letter F, helped her make positive changes in her life. By implementing all of the Fs, Lynn has reinvented herself, and you can too. The F Book Workbook is meant to be completed as you read each chapter in "The F Book."
What readers are saying:
Amazon Review – “A well written examination of self and how to manage and thrive in our society. Congratulations on your success.” - Karen
“If transformation from ruin to reinvention is your goal, this book gives you answers from one who’s been downtrodden and pulled herself up to a life of success.” - Eric Rhoads, CEO Streamline Publishing
“I was moved by how Lynn Rae's faced her bipolar diagnoses dead on and took control of her own life through the application of the Seven Fs she has shared with us in this book. A must read for anyone trying to consciously reconnect to their life.” - Christina Robins, Published Author
As an Inspirational Speaker, Lynn’s talk, “7 Fs to Creating Your Fantastic Future,” outlines the seven F words that led to her recovery. She has spoken at hospitals, conferences, Rotary Clubs, libraries, colleges and universities. Lynn makes her home in Newmarket, Ontario. In the summer, she loves taking care of her vegetable garden and eating fresh from it daily.
Join Lynn Rae at her book signing event at Chapters in Newmarket, ON, on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.
"The F Book" is available on:
Amazon (Paperback) CDN $19.99 The F Book - Paperback
Amazon (Kindle) $8.99 The F Book - Kindle
"The F Book" Workbook is available on:
Amazon (Paperback) CDN $9.99 The F Book Workbook
Contact Lynn Rae at her website: My Journey Back to Myself - Lynn Rae
Contact
Lynn Rae
905-898-0727
www.myjourneybacktomyself.ca
