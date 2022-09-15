"The Quiet Epidemic" Documentary Officially Selected to Screen at the Prestigious Woodstock Film Festival
The Quiet Epidemic, the provocative new documentary about Chronic Lyme and tick-borne disease, will screen at the Woodstock Film Festival on September 30 and October 1.
Los Angeles, CA, September 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- "The Quiet Epidemic," the provocative new documentary about Chronic Lyme and tick-borne disease, will screen at the Woodstock Film Festival on September 30 and October 1. The film premiered at Hot Docs 2022 in Toronto, receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews, and will screen in over ten prominent film festivals this fall.
The feature documentary investigates the highly emotional debate between patients and doctors who are still relying on an outdated CDC-approved test with a dismal 50% accuracy rate. The film follows a young girl from Brooklyn and a Duke University scientist, both diagnosed with a disease said to not exist: Chronic Lyme disease. "The Quiet Epidemic" follows their search for answers which lands them in the middle of a vicious medical debate. What begins as a patient story, evolves into an investigation into the history of Lyme disease, dating back to its discovery in 1975. A paper trail of suppressed scientific research and buried documents reveal why ticks—and the diseases they carry—have been allowed to spread quietly around the globe.
NBC recently released a bombshell report that 14% of the world has had Lyme disease. A new Lyme disease vaccine, VLA 15, has now entered phase 3 clinical trials following the controversial Lymerix vaccine that was pulled from the market in 2002.
“Lyme disease was first discovered in 1975, yet there has been very little progress for patients. Meanwhile, ticks are spreading life-threatening diseases around the world. Some people are left without a cure, and many without a diagnosis in the first place. We cannot wait for effective diagnostics and therapeutics any longer. We hope this film can be the catalyst to awaken the public to this growing and common threat,” stated co-directors Lindsay Keys and Winslow Crane-Murdoch.
"The Quiet Epidemic" premiered in May in the prestigious "Special Presentations" category at the Hot Docs Festival in Toronto where it was voted into the Audience Top 20. At the Martha’s Vineyard Film Society Doc Week, the filmmakers participated in a Q&A following the screening to an enthusiastic full house.
The award-winning production team includes Co-Directors Lindsay Keys and Winslow Crane-Murdoch and Producers Chris Hegedus (The War Room) and Daria Lombroso (Most Likely To Succeed), Editor Mark Harrison (The Lion's Share) and Supervising Editor Doug Blush (Icarus, 20 Feet From Stardom). 'The Quiet Epidemic' is Keys' and Crane-Murdoch's feature film debut.
A community screening tour is also planned in Fall 2022. A robust social impact campaign will accompany the film’s release and include grassroots screenings, social media engagement and political advocacy. The film team is calling on the global medical, scientific, and political communities to join forces and find much-needed and long-overdue answers.
Website
thequietepidemic.com
Press Kit
https://bit.ly/3BtUCOG
Publicity Contacts for TQE
Flo Grace flo@gracepr.net
Penny Guyon penny@gracepr.net
