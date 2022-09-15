FPC Partners with Mission 22, a Non-Profit Organization That Provides Support to Veterans and Their Families
Lake Success, NY, September 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC) a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, announced a charitable partnership with Mission 22, a non-profit organization committed to supporting U.S. veterans by offering mental health and suicide prevention services.
In addition to charitable donations, FPC’s goal is to support veterans who want to re-enter the work force by offering educational webinars, resources and virtual 1:1 coaching. FPC will help raise awareness by participating in social media campaigns and attending events in FPC local markets.
“We are honored to support Mission 22 and their upcoming initiatives. We have several veteran-owned franchises and recruiters working within the FPC system and have the upmost respect for them. FPC professionals have the knowledge and experience to provide veterans the tools they will need to re-enter the workforce; from interview recommendations to resume tips, we can help set them up for success,” said Jeff Herzog, President of FPC National.
"Mission 22 is honored to be partnering with FPC National. We have no doubt our amazing partners will be instrumental in helping us create much needed awareness of Mission 22's wellness programs as well as additional resources for veterans. We couldn't continue our mission of making the world a brighter place for the veterans and families we serve without the diligence of partners like FPC," said Carley Hill, Community Outreach Coordinator for Mission 22.
Mission 22 provide extensive, personalized support and resources to help Veterans and their families thrive. Mission 22’s programs for Veterans and military spouses offer everything from biometric monitoring of stress, sleep, and activity levels; to meditation and coaching, to exercise programs and a wellness supplement regimen, to books and learning resources to help Veterans put their experience in context.
To find out more about Mission 22 and their programs and/or donate to this worthy charity, please visit the Mission 22 website here.
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm comprised of over 60 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to its nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines as well as providing job search information and assistance. Founded in 1973, the company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions. Advocates for both clients and candidates, FPC recruiters are committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been included in Forbes’ prestigious annual list of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Anny Barrad
516-647-4554
www.fpcnational.com
