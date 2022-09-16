PB Pawn and Jewelry Launches Loose Diamond and Gemstone Services
Loose diamonds, gemstones, gold and silver all make beautiful jewelry. PB Pawn and Jewelry announced they have a loose diamond and gemstone buying and selling service.
San Diego, CA, September 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The alluring beauty of a loose diamond is difficult to explain. Sometimes diamonds are exemplified by complementary stones like sapphires and rubies. PB Pawn and Jewelry launched a service that includes various loose stones and diamonds for sale at affordable pricing.
The shop is your one stop shop for custom made pieces of jewelry, repairing old jewelry, or trading preowned jewelry for something new.
Diamonds are what they do. With over 31 years of experience, they will expertly evaluate diamonds. The experts know old European and traditional cuts, gemstones, and larger stones.
Amethyst was once considered the "Jewel of the gods." It was traditionally the color of royalty and used to adorn the richest and most powerful monarchs and rulers. It is also the gemstone marking 6th and 17th anniversaries.
A 10 carat Ruby is more expensive than diamonds. Rubies is the birth stone for July. It is one of the four precious gemstones on earth. It symbolizes power and
protection. It is believed to help warriors in battle.
PB Pawn and Jewerly have experts who know the facts and traditions about each stone they sell in their diamond and gemstone service. Visit them at:www.pbpawn.com/
Contact
Alex Pourat
858-263-4904
https://pbpawn.com/
