20-Years After the DC-Sniper: New Book Reveals Multiple Untold Stories of Domestic Abuse
The ex-wife of the DC Sniper, Mildred D. Muhammad unites 12 survivors of domestic abuse to tell their own empowering stories to help others escape their trauma.
Birmingham, United Kingdom, September 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mildred D. Muhammad, a multi-award-winning global keynote speaker on domestic abuse, has gathered twelve brave survivors to co-author a new book about their lives of terror, abuse, and heartache. The ex-wife of the D.C. Sniper, Mildred, has transitioned from victim to survivor and is now a warrior on issues of Domestic Abuse/Violence Awareness and Prevention.
In The Midst of Chaos: Home Is The Most Dangerous Place To Be is a collaboration of stories from people who have left abusive relationships and shows how they overcame their situation. This compelling book aims to empower readers by encouraging them to recognise abuse in their relationships, set goals to change the situation, and take the first steps toward leaving their abusive partners.
Mildred is a global keynote speaker, international expert for the U.S. Department of State, a certified consultant with the U.S. Department of Justice/Office for Victims of Crime, CNN contributor, domestic abuse survivor, certified professional/personal development consultant, and certified domestic violence advocate who has been chosen to receive the 2022 Who's Who in America: Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award.
Police recorded domestic abuse-related crimes increased by 6% in England and Wales in the year ending March 2021 to 845,734; this follows increases seen in previous years and may reflect improved recording by the police alongside increased reporting by victims. Mildred D. Muhammad's story is truly incredible. She was married to the D.C. sniper, John Allen Muhammad, and divorced him in 2000, prior to him carrying out the D.C. sniper attacks of October 2002, killing ten people across various states and injuring three more people. John Muhammad and his accomplice, Lee Boyd Malvo, were arrested in connection with the attacks on October 24, 2002, following tips from alert citizens. John ultimately sought to kill his ex-wife, gain custody of their children, and claim money given to victims' families.
After he was caught, Muhammad was executed by lethal injection in 2009. This book will leave readers shocked by the lengths some will go to inflict pain on others, as well as inspired by survivors' strength and sheer will. As a counsellor and survivor of domestic abuse, Mildred has transformed her traumatic experiences into something positive by raising awareness about the often-overlooked forms of abuse, such as verbal, mental, economic, spiritual, stalking and emotional abuse. Fellow co-authors include Dionne Joi, Leda Watts, Yolanda Bibbs, Alison Ward, Tynia Canada, Jacqueline Miller, Rene' Michelle, Johan Rylander, Wendy Kier, Karen Ferguson, Karen Ward and Ana Williams.
Mildred said. "This powerful collection of compelling first-person stories is about resilience, courage, and strength. I am humbled and honoured to bring these stories to the rest of the world. We should all read these important stories to understand domestic abuse and violence better, as well as to help those who suffer in silence. The book is planned to be released in October in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month."
Mildred D. Muhammad is an award-winning Global Keynote Speaker, International Expert Speaker for the U.S. Dept. of State, certified consultant with the U.S. Dept. of Justice/Office for Victims of Crime, CNN contributor, BNC contributor, domestic abuse survivor, certified domestic violence advocate, advisory board member & public speaking instructor for The National Resource Center on Domestic Violence, best-selling author, former internet TV talk show host, trainer & educator, as well as a certified professional/personal development consultant.
Website: https://mildredmuhammad.com/
Office National Statistics: Census 2021 - https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/crimeandjustice/bulletins/domesticabuseinenglandandwalesoverview/november2021
UK Publisher: The Book Chief Publishing House
For downloadable flipbook media kit: https://designrr.page/?id=228258&token=442672170&type=FP&h=8296
