Hip Hop Icon Introduces Caribbean Carnival Experience to Riverdale
Hip Hop Icon Chubb Rock and his crew of Weekend Warriors have collaborated with Gotta Have Events to produce an exclusive Caribbean Carnival experience at the Amphitheater at Riverdale Town Center on October 16, 2022 called Gotta Have Carnival. The event carded to start at 3pm, includes a full cultural immersion with Caribbean food, alcohol tastings and performances by sought after soca music artistes from the islands.
Atlanta, GA, September 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Chubb Rock’s Weekend Warriors to take over the city of Riverdale with cultural experience.
Hip Hop Icon Chubb Rock and his crew of Weekend Warriors have collaborated with Gotta Have Events to produce an exclusive Caribbean Carnival experience at the Amphitheater at Riverdale Town Center on October 16, 2022 called Gotta Have Carnival. The event carded to start at 3pm, includes a full cultural immersion with Caribbean food, alcohol tastings and performances by sought after Soca music artistes from the islands. Since launching the Chubb Rock Weekend Warriors experience on OG 97.9 FM, the hip hop artiste has continued to amplify awareness of his radio shows through various events in Atlanta. These events will be ramped up through a collaboration with entrepreneur and Global Live Events Producer-Vincent Versher and the City of Riverdale.
The two like-minded visionaries aim to put on events that do more than entertain, they also create a memorable experience for patrons. Gotta Have Carnival promises a cultural immersion with Caribbean food, drinks and music. This event is timed perfectly for Carnival lovers. The post Miami Carnival experience allows patrons to either relive the memories of Miami Carnival (taking place the weekend before) or create memories for those who are unable to attend. With the Weekend Warriors close ties to the Caribbean, it only made sense to launch one of its first events as a Caribbean Carnival experience. This series of "Gotta Have" branded events will also host a House Music experience that same weekend (October 15). Joining forces with the City of Riverdale by having the events at the Amphitheater at Riverdale Town Center, has created an opportunity for the teams to give back to the community by supporting Riverdale Youth Sports.
The "Gotta Have Carnival" experience will include steelpan performances, stilt dancers, popular Caribbean DJs and feature acts from world renowned Soca artistes Kerwin Du Bois, GBM Nutron and Olatunji Yearwood. Each one of these artistes have made significant strides to put Caribbean music on the world map. Olatunji Yearwood is a 2015 Groovy Soca Monarch winner who has also broken barriers in the Afro beat market and was even nominated for the Nigerian Entertainment Award for Afrosoca artistes. Olatunji was also a contestant in the 2018 X Factor TV Series. Kerwin Du Bois is a Junior Calypso Monarch winner and award nominated producer. In 2008, he was nominated for eight International Soca Awards and was a 2015 Groovy Soca Monarch Winner for his single "Too Real." GBM Nutron is a singer, songwriter, producer and musician who has produced for artistes like Machel Montano, Destra Garcia, Shal Marshall, Lyrikal, Ravi B and many others. His recent release, Down Dey, has been making waves on the international music scene.
The collaborative team intends to follow up with similarly branded events for different genres of music in the upcoming months. It is inevitable that this exclusive Carnival experience will attract a large crowd so patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets early at www.singandlaugh.com.
About Chubb Rock’s Weekend Warriors:
Chubb Rock’s Weekend Warriors represent a collective of radio personalities who work with Hip Hop icon, Chubb Rock on a variety of radio shows. The movement currently has its home on OG 97.9 FM and delivers twenty-two hours of radio programming from Friday to Sunday in the city of Atlanta and environs. The team promises to revive the musical vibe of its loyal listeners. Chubb Rock’s Weekend Warriors showcase a diverse array of musical genres that include hip hop, house music, rhythm and blues, rap, dancehall, kompa, reggae and soca music. For more information, visit social media channels for Chubb Rock Weekend Warriors.
Press Contact:
2BKaribbean@gmail.com
Hip Hop Icon Chubb Rock and his crew of Weekend Warriors have collaborated with Gotta Have Events to produce an exclusive Caribbean Carnival experience at the Amphitheater at Riverdale Town Center on October 16, 2022 called Gotta Have Carnival. The event carded to start at 3pm, includes a full cultural immersion with Caribbean food, alcohol tastings and performances by sought after Soca music artistes from the islands. Since launching the Chubb Rock Weekend Warriors experience on OG 97.9 FM, the hip hop artiste has continued to amplify awareness of his radio shows through various events in Atlanta. These events will be ramped up through a collaboration with entrepreneur and Global Live Events Producer-Vincent Versher and the City of Riverdale.
The two like-minded visionaries aim to put on events that do more than entertain, they also create a memorable experience for patrons. Gotta Have Carnival promises a cultural immersion with Caribbean food, drinks and music. This event is timed perfectly for Carnival lovers. The post Miami Carnival experience allows patrons to either relive the memories of Miami Carnival (taking place the weekend before) or create memories for those who are unable to attend. With the Weekend Warriors close ties to the Caribbean, it only made sense to launch one of its first events as a Caribbean Carnival experience. This series of "Gotta Have" branded events will also host a House Music experience that same weekend (October 15). Joining forces with the City of Riverdale by having the events at the Amphitheater at Riverdale Town Center, has created an opportunity for the teams to give back to the community by supporting Riverdale Youth Sports.
The "Gotta Have Carnival" experience will include steelpan performances, stilt dancers, popular Caribbean DJs and feature acts from world renowned Soca artistes Kerwin Du Bois, GBM Nutron and Olatunji Yearwood. Each one of these artistes have made significant strides to put Caribbean music on the world map. Olatunji Yearwood is a 2015 Groovy Soca Monarch winner who has also broken barriers in the Afro beat market and was even nominated for the Nigerian Entertainment Award for Afrosoca artistes. Olatunji was also a contestant in the 2018 X Factor TV Series. Kerwin Du Bois is a Junior Calypso Monarch winner and award nominated producer. In 2008, he was nominated for eight International Soca Awards and was a 2015 Groovy Soca Monarch Winner for his single "Too Real." GBM Nutron is a singer, songwriter, producer and musician who has produced for artistes like Machel Montano, Destra Garcia, Shal Marshall, Lyrikal, Ravi B and many others. His recent release, Down Dey, has been making waves on the international music scene.
The collaborative team intends to follow up with similarly branded events for different genres of music in the upcoming months. It is inevitable that this exclusive Carnival experience will attract a large crowd so patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets early at www.singandlaugh.com.
About Chubb Rock’s Weekend Warriors:
Chubb Rock’s Weekend Warriors represent a collective of radio personalities who work with Hip Hop icon, Chubb Rock on a variety of radio shows. The movement currently has its home on OG 97.9 FM and delivers twenty-two hours of radio programming from Friday to Sunday in the city of Atlanta and environs. The team promises to revive the musical vibe of its loyal listeners. Chubb Rock’s Weekend Warriors showcase a diverse array of musical genres that include hip hop, house music, rhythm and blues, rap, dancehall, kompa, reggae and soca music. For more information, visit social media channels for Chubb Rock Weekend Warriors.
Press Contact:
2BKaribbean@gmail.com
Contact
2BKaribbeanContact
Marissa Williams
404-922-8496
www.2BKaribbean.com
Marissa Williams
404-922-8496
www.2BKaribbean.com
Multimedia
Categories