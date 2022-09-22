Hip Hop Icon Introduces Caribbean Carnival Experience to Riverdale

Hip Hop Icon Chubb Rock and his crew of Weekend Warriors have collaborated with Gotta Have Events to produce an exclusive Caribbean Carnival experience at the Amphitheater at Riverdale Town Center on October 16, 2022 called Gotta Have Carnival. The event carded to start at 3pm, includes a full cultural immersion with Caribbean food, alcohol tastings and performances by sought after soca music artistes from the islands.