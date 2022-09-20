Greenville, TX Construction Company Investing in the City of Dallas Workforce
The president of downtown Dallas creative workplace solutions company, Audiosha, is challenging small businesses to double-down on Dallas. Companies are taking him up on his offer and the result will produce more jobs for Dallas residents.
Dallas, TX, September 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Audiosha recently expanded its operations office to the Central Business District of Downtown Dallas. According to the creative solutions company's management team, the move was an intentional effort to draw the attention of their microbusiness clients to The Big D.
Jason Wells, Audiosha's Operations Director, was instructed to ask each client one question. The crafting of the question almost ensures an answer in the affirmative. "If we create sustaining business opportunities and produce a community network for your company, in the City of Dallas, will you commit to hiring Dallas residents for your South DFW projects?" Millicent Akuffo, owner of Greenville, TX-based concrete and construction company OA Property Developers is a believer in the growing Dallas small business environment and was first to answer, "Yes."
As agreed, OA Property Developers landed several active contracts in Dallas and has tasked Audiosha with locating and training talented candidates for OA's Dallas-based construction crew. The story continues with a strong campaign to fill these new positions this Fall. Audiosha is hosting an in-person Hiring Event in September and October (2022) to find Dallas' best candidates. The Hiring Event will take place in Downtown Dallas (near the AT&T Discovery District), with full access to Public Transportation (DART Bus/Train).
For details and registration, applicants must visit www.safetymbe.com.
Hiring all levels of experience: General Labor - Skilled Labor - Foreman
Commercial, Residential & Industrial
Concrete
Asphalt
Home Remodel
Facility Maintenance
Framing
Fencing
Landscaping
Excavation
Clean Outs
Make-Ready
Lot Striping
Carpentry
Drywall
Painting and Staining
Doors and Windows
Horizontal Lifelines and Fall Protection Systems
Scaffolding
Heavy Machinery Operations
Barricades
Cutting and Welding
Rebar
Digging
Safety Compliance Repairs
Waste Disposal
Property Repairs & Development
Visit www.safetymbe.com for all details.
Adam Lomax
469-899-2212
www.safetyrelationship.com
safetymbe.com
