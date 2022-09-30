P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Introduces Special Travel Club
Manhasset, NY, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Long Island-based women’s empowerment organization, P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized), kicked off its newly-formed Travel Club in Italy this September.
Although, P.O.W.E.R. is headquartered on Long Island, the organization has members from all over the United States and Canada. The new Travel Club was designed to bring these members together to experience travel, adventure and networking. The stunning backdrop of Italy was a perfect location for the club’s first destination, providing participants an opportunity to collaborate and exchange business ideas, as well as soak up a little culture, history and sun.
Tonia DeCosimo, P.O.W.E.R.’s founder and president, traveled with the group, visiting Genoa, Portofino, Rapallo, Milan, and Lake Como. Participants included Victoria Wieck, a successful jewelry designer with her own TV show on Shop HQ; Dr. Kara Lynne Maldonado, founder and CEO of Real Bodies Period, a wellness company providing holistic weight loss management and transformational coaching to restore the mind and body; Dr. Kelly Mattone, a distinguished health, beauty, fitness and medical industry expert who has appeared in magazines and on radio and television; Katherine Sempecos, a licensed medical aesthetician, medical laser technician, and official laser HR/SR trainer and co-owner and operator of PRISM Med Spa in Roslyn, New York; Tsikki Thau, author, meditation, and stress management expert who has been a featured expert on numerous television shows and in magazines; Marcie Manfredonia, owner of Nationwide Maintenance, a woman owned minority business (WBE/MBE) and CBD Natural Live, a CBD oil company; and JoAnn Tripi, a Westbury, New York travel agent with ProTravel Inc., who planned the Italy trip. Tripi has been in the travel industry for over 30 years and has extensive experience in luxury travel, cruises, honeymoons and adventure holidays.
“I have been fortunate enough to visit Italy before, but this trip was different. I am grateful for the time I shared with these P.O.W.E.R.-ful women who are all from different geographic areas, industries, and professions,” said DeCosimo. “We all learned so much, both professionally and personally. The experience was inspiring, enlightening, educational, empowering, and adventurous.”
More exciting trips are in the works. Some will be overnights and others will be multiple days. Each event will be different and may include important keynote speakers, educational components and fun activities. The next P.O.W.E.R. Travel Club adventure will take place in Naples, Florida on November 17, 2022.
For more information about joining P.O.W.E.R. or the P.O.W.E.R. Travel Club, visit powerwoe.com or email tonia@powerwoe.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
