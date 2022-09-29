Stratton Equities Hiring Loan Officers for October 2022 Training Cycle
Stratton Equities is hiring new mortgage loan officers to start working for one of the nation's leading private lenders for real estate investors. As the leading hard money and Non-QM lender in the United States, Stratton Equities is looking to grow its licensed loan officer team.
Cranford, NJ, September 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Stratton Equities is about creating a system of success for a winning sales team. Stratton guarantees direct, organic daily leads, niche loan products with competitive pricing, and hands-on training with management and support when working with the company.
Loan officers elsewhere often hunt for their own business, spending money on travel, promotion and marketing that cost thousands of dollars in hopes of leads or deals. Stratton does not have this issue by providing loan officers with a stable location and opportunities for profit. Stratton Equities loan officer will structure and price out 20 to 30 mortgage loan scenarios a day from the company's direct, daily leads.
Stratton Equities provides their loan officers with inbound, organic daily leads from people who call or apply directly to their offices inquiring about a mortgage.
The company has a training model that includes a proprietary system for lead generation, an open-door policy with management, and one of the most comprehensive range of mortgage loan programs.
Stratton has innovative loan products specializing in different mortgage loan programs, such as hard money, no-doc loans, non-QM loans, soft money loan programs, bridge loans, conventional loans, fix & flip, commercial and more.
The company's loan officers are able to work with numerous borrowers and real estate investors all across the United States.
Here are some of the benefits of the Stratton Equities' Loan Officer Team:
- Daily Direct Organic Leads
- Hands-on Training & Management Support
- Large library of niche loan products
- Lending Nationwide
Pay: $158,086.00 - $294,677.00 per year
Benefits: 401(K), Dental insurance, Health insurance and Vision insurance
Stratton's private lending loan officer team works directly with prospective real estate investors on their investment property goals.
Stratton Equities has the most extensive library of loan programs under one roof and can offer borrowers an array of loan strategies. In addition, the company works with real estate investors advising on what mortgage program they should opt for, all while operating under a solid private lender umbrella.
Stratton Equities offers the most effective loan options for borrowers and direct access to new, organic leads for all their loan officers. As a result, interest rates are the lowest in private money, starting at 6.74%, and they can approve a loan in 24-48 hours. In addition, new loan officers are trained to close the first loan within 4-6 weeks after training is completed.
Additionally, new loan officers will be a part of a massive operation in which the loan officers will help structure and maneuver hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars simultaneously with each client.
At Stratton Equities, they are looking for the following requirement for their new loan officer hires:
- NMLS (Nationwide Mortgage Licensing Systems License)
- Have a minimum of 0-5 years of experience
- Ready to work/relocate to their Cranford, NJ Office
At Stratton Equities, the company educates their loan officers through their extensive training program that prepares their team to reasonably help clients as they apply with their loan scenarios.
Hands-on learning is the best way to become a master of the craft and that is why Stratton emphasizes a direct approach with onboarding, as the company wants new loan officers to be fully prepared for the job and not stumble over minor details.
Stratton Equities has openings in its next training cycle in October 2022. They will choose the following candidates for their new loan officer team during the training process.
In the office, training lasts one week with ongoing management support and education.
Loan officer trainees begin closing loans on average between 4-6 weeks after the completion of training.
Are you interested in becoming a loan officer with Stratton Equities? Apply now at www.strattonequities.com or email careers@strattonequities.com.
Contact
Stratton EquitiesContact
Jackie Leffew
800-962-6613 Ext: 4
www.strattonequities.com/
Jackie Leffew
800-962-6613 Ext: 4
www.strattonequities.com/
