Irish American Partnership Announces $500,000 in Educational Grants on Leadership Mission
Bringing the leading transatlantic educational charity’s year-to-date grant disbursement to $1.2 million, the Partnership is celebrated at a reception in the U.S. Ambassador’s Residence.
Dublin, Ireland, October 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Irish American Partnership (the Partnership) disbursed $500,000 in grants to education and community programs across the island of Ireland during its biennial leadership mission this week. This round brings the charity’s year-to-date funding for Ireland to $1.2 million. The awards were announced at a reception to culminate the mission, hosted at the residence of U.S. Ambassador to Ireland, Claire D. Cronin on Wednesday night.
“We are delighted to spend this week evaluating our program funding and demonstrating the Partnership’s crucial support and impact on education and community development to our Board members and wonderful supporters,” said Chief Executive Mary Sugrue, at the reception.
“We remain committed to supporting young people across the island on their educational journey, investing in Ireland’s future, to help create the next generation of global leaders,” said Sugrue.
Beneficiary programs supported in this latest tranche of funding include the Peter McVerry Trust, the Thomas F. Meagher Foundation, Fasttrack Into IT, scholarship and access support at Dublin City University, Trinity College, University of Limerick, Maynooth University, Technological University Dublin, University of Galway, Mary Immaculate College, the Royal College of Surgeons, Ulster University, and Queen’s University Belfast, as well as direct grants to primary schools throughout the island of Ireland.
These programs were selected for their transformative impact on students, schools, and communities and their work advancing the Partnership’s priority campaigns: direct grants to schools, university access scholarships, education for homeless youth, as well as integrated education and reconciliation initiatives in Northern Ireland.
In 2022, the Partnership’s hallmark O’Neill Direct Grants to Schools Program has so far backed an Outdoor Play and Learning initiative launched by organization patron and internationally renowned golfer, Pádraig Harrington, to provide primary schools with resources to promote outdoor play, physical activity and learning. The organization has also supported schools enrolling Ukrainian children in their classrooms, donating all proceeds from fundraising events across the U.S. to schools across Ireland who welcomed refugee children.
This funding announcement follows the award of $20,000 in grants to four County Clare primary schools last week, presented by decorated Irish golfer and Partnership ambassador Leona Maguire to mark Maguire’s participation in the KPMG Women’s Irish Open. Scoil na Maighne Mhuire, Ballycar National School, Stonehall National School, and Clonmoney National School will use this funding to purchase much-needed resources.
Ambassador Claire Cronin commented: “It was my honor to host the delegates from the Irish American Partnership at Deerfield House. This organisation is doing great work for educational initiatives on the island of Ireland. This announcement of $500,000 funding will provide essential support to the next generation of Irish children. The Partnership strengthens the ties between our two countries.”
About The Irish American Partnership
Since 1986, the Irish American Partnership has raised over $50 million in support of schools, education programs, and communities across the island of Ireland. Dedicated to connecting Irish America and friends of Ireland to their Irish heritage through direct giving, the Partnership provides targeted grants to schools, provides university access scholarships, funds education centers for homeless youth, supports peace and reconciliation initiatives in Northern Ireland, and champions Gaelic games, Irish arts, culture, and more. The Partnership is a dynamic, grassroots organization that is respected and endorsed by leaders across education, community, and government sectors. More: www.irishap.org.
Contact
