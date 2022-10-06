MS Gulf Coast Homebuilder Elliott Homes Finds a Way to Roll Back Prices
In an environment where most home builders are raising prices, Gulfport, MS homebuilders Elliott Homes has rolled back home prices to pre-pandemic levels. Not an easy feat in today's ever-changing construction market.
Gulfport, MS, October 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Placing buyers' needs before profit, forward-thinking Gulfport homebuilder Elliott Homes has reinvented their new homes without sacrificing quality, energy savings, luxury and ease of maintenance. Creating these new homes for sale empowers home buyers by offsetting some of the challenges caused by rising inflation and interest rates.
Incredibly, the redesign adds upgraded finishes, including premium alabaster raised panel cabinets with soft-close features, brushed nickel hardware, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded plumbing and lighting fixtures. Adding to the low-maintenance lifestyle the hometown builder offers, each residence includes luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the home, with no carpet.
Each brand-new Elliott Home design exemplifies the team's commitment to "creating a place where life gets better." Finishes have been hand-selected by Award-Winning Interior Designer Adrienne Elliott and Lead Designer Jennifer Acevedo. These professionally styled homes for sale combine quality construction with neutral colors and classic finishes chosen to enhance any design genre.
"Jennifer and I selected finishes to compliment any style from Boho Chic to Modern Farmhouse, and of course, to celebrate the fabulous lifestyle the Secret Coast provides Coastal designs," states Elliott.
Incredibly, the redesign adds upgraded finishes, including premium alabaster raised panel cabinets with soft-close features, brushed nickel hardware, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded plumbing and lighting fixtures. Adding to the low-maintenance lifestyle the hometown builder offers, each residence includes luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the home, with no carpet.
Each brand-new Elliott Home design exemplifies the team's commitment to "creating a place where life gets better." Finishes have been hand-selected by Award-Winning Interior Designer Adrienne Elliott and Lead Designer Jennifer Acevedo. These professionally styled homes for sale combine quality construction with neutral colors and classic finishes chosen to enhance any design genre.
"Jennifer and I selected finishes to compliment any style from Boho Chic to Modern Farmhouse, and of course, to celebrate the fabulous lifestyle the Secret Coast provides Coastal designs," states Elliott.
Contact
Elliott HomesContact
Jennifer Acevedo
844-289-3554
https://myelliotthome.com/
Jennifer Acevedo
844-289-3554
https://myelliotthome.com/
Multimedia
All New Design Selections
See the latest selections from award-winning Interior Designer Adrienne Elliott and Lead Designer Jennifer Acevedo.
Categories