Sunlight.io and Litmus.io Announce Partnership to Simplify How Companies Deploy Industrial IoT at Scale
Santa Clara, CA, October 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sunlight.io, the edge infrastructure company, and Litmus.io, the edge data platform for Industry 4.0, today announced their partnership to simplify how companies deploy Industrial IoT at scale at Edge Computing Expo in Santa Clara, California.
The Sunlight Hyperconverged Edge is a reliable, secure, zero-touch and an economic infrastructure that helps turn critical edge data into real-time insights and actions for manufacturing, energy, and retail organizations. Sunlight's Hyperconverged Edge platform is based on the Sunlight NexVisor Hypervisor. This is a Type 1 Hypervisor built from the ground-up to support today’s high performance hardware technologies with almost zero overhead.
Litmus Edge unifies data collection, data analytics, application enablement and data integration in a complete Edge Data Platform purpose-built for Industry 4.0. With instant connectivity to hundreds of OT assets, Litmus Edge makes it easy to harness the OT data needed to power insights at the edge and across the enterprise.
“We created the Sunlight Hyperconverged Edge Infrastructure and Infrastructure Manager to solve a real problem that we are seeing at the far edge,” said Sunlight Founder & CEO, Julian Chesterfield. “Leading hyperconverged infrastructure products in the market were built for the data center - where space, cooling and power resources are plenty. But this is not the case in industrial factory environments at the edge. Partnering with Litmus means that our customers not only gain an efficient, reliable, secure and economic infrastructure but a complete platform for all of their edge data requirements.”
“Litmus Edge is rapid-to-deploy and scales easily, providing customers with everything they need to collect their OT data and put it to work to improve operations,” said John Younes, Co-founder and COO of Litmus. “This partnership with Sunlight allows us to meet the needs of the Industrial IoT market with a platform that enables use cases like condition-based monitoring, predictive maintenance, OEE improvement, machine learning and AI at scale.”
The Sunlight Hyperconverged Edge is a reliable, secure, zero-touch and an economic infrastructure that helps turn critical edge data into real-time insights and actions for manufacturing, energy, and retail organizations. Sunlight's Hyperconverged Edge platform is based on the Sunlight NexVisor Hypervisor. This is a Type 1 Hypervisor built from the ground-up to support today’s high performance hardware technologies with almost zero overhead.
Litmus Edge unifies data collection, data analytics, application enablement and data integration in a complete Edge Data Platform purpose-built for Industry 4.0. With instant connectivity to hundreds of OT assets, Litmus Edge makes it easy to harness the OT data needed to power insights at the edge and across the enterprise.
“We created the Sunlight Hyperconverged Edge Infrastructure and Infrastructure Manager to solve a real problem that we are seeing at the far edge,” said Sunlight Founder & CEO, Julian Chesterfield. “Leading hyperconverged infrastructure products in the market were built for the data center - where space, cooling and power resources are plenty. But this is not the case in industrial factory environments at the edge. Partnering with Litmus means that our customers not only gain an efficient, reliable, secure and economic infrastructure but a complete platform for all of their edge data requirements.”
“Litmus Edge is rapid-to-deploy and scales easily, providing customers with everything they need to collect their OT data and put it to work to improve operations,” said John Younes, Co-founder and COO of Litmus. “This partnership with Sunlight allows us to meet the needs of the Industrial IoT market with a platform that enables use cases like condition-based monitoring, predictive maintenance, OEE improvement, machine learning and AI at scale.”
Contact
SunlightContact
Hannah Mellow
+1 888-477-0009
sunlight.io/
Hannah Mellow
+1 888-477-0009
sunlight.io/
Categories