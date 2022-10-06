T.W. Hicks, Inc. - Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise
T.W. Hicks, Inc. is certified as a Small Business Enterprise and a Woman Business Enterprise by the North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency.
Corinth, TX, October 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- T.W. Hicks, Inc. is certified as a Small Business Enterprise and a Woman Business Enterprise by the North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency.
T.W. Hicks, Inc., a woman-owned and family-operated company specializing in industrial flooring, takes pride in announcing its certification as a Small Business Enterprise and a Woman Business Enterprise by the North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency (NCTRCA).
“After 22 years in business, it is an honor to be recognized as a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise by the North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency,” stated Tina Hicks, President, of T.W. Hicks, Inc. “...this distinction will provide us with increased opportunities to extend our services. Companies that have the need or desire to diversify their business partnerships can now utilize T.W. Hicks, Inc. to fulfill those diversity requirements.”
The North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency (NCTRCA) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit corporate organization that represents various public and private entities in the North Texas area. It is the policy of these entities that Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs), Woman-Owned Business Enterprises (WBEs), and Small Business Enterprises (SBEs) have the maximum practical opportunity to participate in their contracting and purchasing activities.
About T.W. Hicks, Inc.:
T.W. Hicks, Inc. has continuously served as a trailblazer in the coatings industry and has a reputation for installing high-quality, cutting-edge, award-winning flooring solutions. T.W. Hicks, Inc. is a Woman-Owned and family-operated company, founded on over 35 years of experience in the industry, and 22 years in business. They conveniently have offices in Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Houston to service all of Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and more. As of September 2022, T.W. Hicks, Inc. received official certification from the North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency, naming T.W. Hicks, Inc. a certified Women-Owned business. To learn more about T.W Hicks, please visit twhicksinc.com.
1408 N. Corinth Street
Corinth, Texas 76208
(940) 498-3444
emma@twhicksinc.com
T.W. Hicks, Inc., a woman-owned and family-operated company specializing in industrial flooring, takes pride in announcing its certification as a Small Business Enterprise and a Woman Business Enterprise by the North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency (NCTRCA).
“After 22 years in business, it is an honor to be recognized as a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise by the North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency,” stated Tina Hicks, President, of T.W. Hicks, Inc. “...this distinction will provide us with increased opportunities to extend our services. Companies that have the need or desire to diversify their business partnerships can now utilize T.W. Hicks, Inc. to fulfill those diversity requirements.”
The North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency (NCTRCA) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit corporate organization that represents various public and private entities in the North Texas area. It is the policy of these entities that Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs), Woman-Owned Business Enterprises (WBEs), and Small Business Enterprises (SBEs) have the maximum practical opportunity to participate in their contracting and purchasing activities.
About T.W. Hicks, Inc.:
T.W. Hicks, Inc. has continuously served as a trailblazer in the coatings industry and has a reputation for installing high-quality, cutting-edge, award-winning flooring solutions. T.W. Hicks, Inc. is a Woman-Owned and family-operated company, founded on over 35 years of experience in the industry, and 22 years in business. They conveniently have offices in Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Houston to service all of Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and more. As of September 2022, T.W. Hicks, Inc. received official certification from the North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency, naming T.W. Hicks, Inc. a certified Women-Owned business. To learn more about T.W Hicks, please visit twhicksinc.com.
1408 N. Corinth Street
Corinth, Texas 76208
(940) 498-3444
emma@twhicksinc.com
Contact
T.W. Hicks, Inc.Contact
Emma James
940-498-3444
www.twhicksinc.com
Emma James
940-498-3444
www.twhicksinc.com
Categories