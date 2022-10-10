ProcurePort Launches a New Version of Its Flagship e-Procurement Suite with an Enhanced User Interface for Ease of Use Coupled with Built in Data Analytics

ProcurePort, the leading e-Procurement software solution provider has introduced a new version of its flagship e-Procurement Suite, designed specifically to enhance the end user experience. The new version is modular in nature and enables clients to automate the Requisitions, Sourcing, Contract Management, Supplier management, and Procure-to-Pay in isolation or as a part of a full suite implementation quickly and cost effectively.