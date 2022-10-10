ProcurePort Launches a New Version of Its Flagship e-Procurement Suite with an Enhanced User Interface for Ease of Use Coupled with Built in Data Analytics
ProcurePort, the leading e-Procurement software solution provider has introduced a new version of its flagship e-Procurement Suite, designed specifically to enhance the end user experience. The new version is modular in nature and enables clients to automate the Requisitions, Sourcing, Contract Management, Supplier management, and Procure-to-Pay in isolation or as a part of a full suite implementation quickly and cost effectively.
Indianapolis, IN, October 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ProcurePort's new flagship e-Procurement platform "ERA3" delivers a comprehensive suite of sourcing and procurement automation modules, all integrated seamlessly via an - easy to use and integrate - platform. The new platform allows any size organization from mid-size to large, use one or more modules as needed independently or as a single suite. Enhanced analytics capabilities allow the Procurement team to make strategic decisions easily. Seamless integration capabilities with third party ERP allow organizations to take advantage of cutting edge sourcing technology coupled with their powerful internal ERP solutions.
Jemin Patel, Director at ProcurePort said, "We realized that in order to increase adoption within a large organization, the technology solutions implemented need to be simple and easy to use, at the same time have the features and functionalities to streamline the procurement process. With increased use of mobile phones and tablets, the solution has to adapt to the various device profiles. The new version of ProcurePort was designed from the group up keeping that in mind."
About ProcurePort
ProcurePort is a leader in providing on-demand procurement software (Requisition Software / Reverse Auction software / Spend Analysis software / RFQ & RFP software / P.O & Invoice Automation / Payments Automation / Spend Analysis Software / Contract Management Software) and services (Reverse Auction services / Spend Analysis services) for startup companies as well as Global 1000 organizations. Operating in a wide range of industries from manufacturing to government, ProcurePort’s clients benefit from both the technology and service expertise that can help them automate their procurement processes without time-consuming or expensive technology deployment. ProcurePort’s affordability enables startups to compete with larger organizations and reach new levels of success in deploying an E-Marketplace in a specific vertical. For more information, visit https://www.ProcurePort.com or call 1.866.643.8153 (toll-free in North America).
