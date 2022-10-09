CHEF360 Catering: #4theUpstatewithLove Free Wedding Giveaway
CHEF360 Catering and partnering vendors are joining again to give away their Fourth free wedding valued at over $25,000.
Greer, SC, October 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CHEF360 Catering and participating vendors are joining for the fourth time to give one lucky couple a free wedding. Taking place on August 6, 2023 at BeMi’s Event Venue in Greer, SC, the winning couple will receive a free ceremony and reception for up to 125 guests (Must be first marriage only).
Couples submit a video and paragraph about why they should win to CHEF360 Catering. All participating vendors then meet at CHEF360 Catering in Greer to watch the videos, select a winner, and notify the winning couple.
The small window of time between the announcing the winners and the actual wedding is deliberate. We do this to keep the giveaway as it was designed – to gift a deserving couple the chance to celebrate with family and friends; a chance they would not otherwise have. The vendor team committed to their winning couples is huge and amazing, and they all offer their services for free, because they believe in this event.
The contest runs October 1, 2022 through February 28, 2023, with winners announced on March 2, 2023.
Confirmed Participating Vendors:
CHEF360 Catering (plated dinner catering)
BeMi’s Event Venue (ceremony and reception venue)
Crystal Williams Events (coordination)
FamZing Photography (videography)
Zack Bradley Photography (photography)
Couture Cakes of Greenville (cake)
Inn Season Florist (florals)
K. McCray Bridal (wedding dress)
Soundchoice DJ (DJ)
more to come
About Us
CHEF360 Catering is celebrating our 15th year of service in the Upstate SC and Western NC. We were named the 2021 Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year, have won numerous catering awards, and are excited to bring the fourth free wedding to a lucky couple. Our tagline is #ALWAYSPlaywithYourFood, and we take that to heart with every wedding, corporate, or social event we cater.
About Us
CHEF360 Catering is celebrating our 15th year of service in the Upstate SC and Western NC. We were named the 2021 Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year, have won numerous catering awards, and are excited to bring the fourth free wedding to a lucky couple. Our tagline is #ALWAYSPlaywithYourFood, and we take that to heart with every wedding, corporate, or social event we cater.
Kimberly Adams
864-525-7666
https://www.eatchef360.com
