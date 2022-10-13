Screening of “Apache Girl” at The Shining Mountains Film Festival on Sunday, October 16 at 2:00 pm; Wheeler Opera House, Aspen, Colorado
Aspen, CO, October 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- "Apache Girl” is RicMel Production's 2nd film garnering 12 wins and 17 nominations worldwide on the film festival circuit. New York Tri-State International Film Festival gives "Apache Girl" a special recognition for Best Human Rights Film due to its story about indigenous Apache women enduring barbaric acts as their heritage and lives were stolen. Two brave Apache women Lozen and Dahteste rise above their people, defending their tribes amid foreign atrocities. Director Richard A. Pines grew up in Middletown, New York. His penchant for the Southwest and American History brought him to Arizona where “Apache Girl” was filmed.
His acting experiences inspired him to work on the other side of the lens as a director. “Bequest,” a dramatic short film, garnered multiple awards, 18 wins and 10 nominations including, Culver City Film Festival 2018 - Best First Short, Chandler International Film Festival 2019 - Best Arizona Film, Golden State Film Festival 2019 - Best Suspense Short & Silver State Film Festival 2019 - Grand Prize Best Cinematography Narrative Short. After “Bequest,” he wrote “Purgatory Plains” and it was selected as Best Feature Original Screenplay. He also directed 34 episodes of “The M.E.L. Show.”
