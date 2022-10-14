Biolexis Therapeutics Announces Launch of FIELDS, an AI/ML Drug Discovery Platform
Biolexis is the first company to combine a curated historical wet-lab database, including half-a-million targets of binding data points, with an automated AI/ML-augmented discovery platform.
Sandy, UT, October 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Biolexis Therapeutics, Inc., a (pre)clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class small-molecule precision therapeutics targeting a broader portfolio of disease modifying proteins, including immune-mediated protein classes, today announced the launch of the company’s FIELDSTM (Fields Ion Pairs/Hydrogen Bonds Electrostatics Linear Free Energy Desolvation/Polar Scoring) platform, an empirically developed, IP rich proprietary fragment library curated with over a half-a-million real/wet-lab data points. The platform uses training and test sets to identify novel fragments of small molecules for any given (un)druggable protein, RNA-based, PROTAC, AUTOTAC, LYTAC and Molecular Glue target of interest.
FIELDS is a proprietary, real/empirical deep learning protein hot-spot screening technology, with innovative human-in the loop learning workflows for predicting 40+ molecular properties. FIELDS is uniquely suited for identifying and designing novel drug-like compositions of matter, by simultaneously prioritizing compounds based on selectivity, off-target profiles, and developable criteria. Combining a world-class team with deep roots in the industry, a first-in-class platform, and an innovative decentralized partnership model, Biolexis is creating new medicines with greater precision for rare and unmet patient needs, all with unprecedented speed and accuracy.
While the FIELDS technology was in its nascent development, serial entrepreneurs and co-founders David J Bearss, Ph.D., Chairman and Hariprasad Vankayalapati, Ph.D., CSO, utilized FIELDS to discover and develop more than 7 agents (www.biolexistx.com) that are currently in various stages of clinical trials. In its current stage, FIELDS is now a fully automated AI/ML-driven platform supported by a team of medicinal, organic, and computational chemists as well as highly skilled data scientists and software engineers.
The FIELDS platform reduces the timeline and developing costs while aiming towards the greater probability of success:
1. FIELDS is an IP rich proprietary structure-embedded platform with high quality biochemical lab data (empirical) that utilizes vast chemical and SAR space.
2. Our high-quality wet lab/empirical database is ready for developing newer AI/ML predictive models within everyday drug discovery processes.
3. FIELDS includes an emerging niche class of (un)druggable targets, PROTACs, AUTOTACs, LYTACs & Molecular Glues.
4. FIELDS predicts PhysicoChem, ADME, Toxicity, and Developability for an easy selection and nomination of candidate ready agents.
5. FIELDS maps hot-spots, computes ligand properties and builds accurate empirical models, to produce active, safe, and efficacious novel chemical entities (NCEs) of future medicines.
6. FIELDS significantly reduces the time it takes to bring medicines to patients worldwide.
Biolexis is the first company to combine curated historical wet lab database, including half-a-million targets of binding data points, with an automated AI/ML-augmented discovery platform. The decades of work required to develop such a real-world library enabled the founders to ensure that the proprietary chemical space was unique and therefore IP rich. In addition to using FIELDS to develop its own pipeline assets, Biolexis is working with pharmaceutical and biotech companies through partnerships and/or licensing agreements, to accelerate the bespoke development of clinical candidates for external parties.
About Biolexis Therapeutics
Biolexis Therapeutics, Inc., is a privately held biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel targeted therapeutics for cancers, immune-mediated, neurodegenerative, auto-immune, and inflammatory indications. Biolexis’ empirically developed FIELDSTM technology enables rapid discovery/development of novel clinical candidates. Our modern chemical biology approach coupled with the real data of AI/ML is the key to accelerating our discoveries. FIELDS uses wet-lab molecular data for training on a test set of protein structures, process through deep ML tools and transform into accurate structural models. The company’s three novel (pre)clinical stage programs are BLX-3030, BLX-0676 and BLX-0201, targeting CDK9, PIM1 and HDAC6, respectively. These three programs advancing through pre-clinical stage of development will enter Clinical Trials in the next one to two years.
Business interest Contacts: Kyle Medley, MS., MBA
Director of Business Development|Biolexis Therapeutics, Inc.
Email: kmedley@biolexistx.com
Phone (O): 385-289-1282
www.biolexistx.com
