Voicebrook and Gestalt Debuting Strategic Integration at Pathology Visions 2022
Now Available: VoiceOver PRO and PathFlow® integration to improve streamlined workflow for pathology laboratories.
Lake Success, NY, October 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Voicebrook and Gestalt Diagnostics are appearing at the Digital Pathology Association's annual conference, Pathology Visions 2022 to debut and demonstrate their strategic integration to benefit real-time data integration in the pathologist’s workflow. The tight integration of Voicebrook’s VoiceOver PRO software directly within Gestalt’s digital pathology workflow solution, PathFlow, will positively impact lab efficiency and accuracy through true interoperability.
VoiceOver PRO is the leading speech recognition-based reporting solution tailored to the unique needs of pathology, allowing users to effortlessly create high-quality, standardized reports. PathFlow is the leading digital pathology workflow solution enabling a robust, streamlined and fully integrated workflow for pathologists. The partnership between the two companies will provide a clean, automated experience which supports the unique reporting needs, including synoptic report templates, directly within the digital workflow.
Stop by Booth #400 on October 16-18 during your visit to Pathology Visions 2022 to learn more.
“Voicebrook looks forward to demonstrating our integration with Gestalt at Pathology Visions 2022,” says E. Bruce Sopko, Vice President of Sales at Voicebrook. “We’ve worked together to streamline the reporting process and provide for seamless interplay with all laboratory systems. Through this partnership with Gestalt, we leverage PRO’s integrated system capabilities to truly ease the compatibility between PathFlow and adjacent pathology technologies in the lab.”
“We are excited to debut this integrated workflow, leveraging the inherent features and functionality that make the strategic relationship between our companies a natural yet progressive step,” says Gestalt COO & Chief Strategy Officer, Lisa-Jean Clifford. “The development and product teams at both of our companies have worked together in a way that embodies our combined values and philosophy of supporting pathologists and pathology labs through innovative technology. Our goal is to support the entire pathologist's workflow through true interoperability so that pathologists can focus on what matters most, their patients.”
With a personal demonstration of this sophisticated integration, you can see first-hand the ability to streamline the reporting process and the seamless integration within PathFlow. With more and more institutions adopting digital pathology, there is a large amount of data and information to manage for each case. All technology solutions in the pathology lab must be able to communicate and share information more readily in order for the full benefits of digital pathology to be recognized.
Stop by the Gestalt booth #400 during the conference to see this first-hand, or contact either company to request a demonstration.
About Gestalt Diagnostics:
Gestalt transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, and vendor-neutral digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose* diseases faster and more efficiently. Our PathFlow® solution is a cloud-based digital pathology enterprise platform that can easily be customized based on your specific preferences. Learn more at www.gestaltdiagnostics.com.
About Voicebrook:
Founded in 2002, Voicebrook is the leading provider of reporting solutions for pathology, with approximately 500 client sites and more than 3600 unique users across the US, Canada, and Australia. The VoiceOver PRO software application incorporates speech recognition, digital dictation, customizable templates, and an assortment of input devices, providing direct integration with the user’s Anatomic Pathology (AP) system. VoiceOver PRO allows pathology professionals to rapidly and accurately create pathology reports, choosing one of three customizable workflows. Learn more at www.voicebrook.com.
VoiceOver PRO is the leading speech recognition-based reporting solution tailored to the unique needs of pathology, allowing users to effortlessly create high-quality, standardized reports. PathFlow is the leading digital pathology workflow solution enabling a robust, streamlined and fully integrated workflow for pathologists. The partnership between the two companies will provide a clean, automated experience which supports the unique reporting needs, including synoptic report templates, directly within the digital workflow.
Stop by Booth #400 on October 16-18 during your visit to Pathology Visions 2022 to learn more.
“Voicebrook looks forward to demonstrating our integration with Gestalt at Pathology Visions 2022,” says E. Bruce Sopko, Vice President of Sales at Voicebrook. “We’ve worked together to streamline the reporting process and provide for seamless interplay with all laboratory systems. Through this partnership with Gestalt, we leverage PRO’s integrated system capabilities to truly ease the compatibility between PathFlow and adjacent pathology technologies in the lab.”
“We are excited to debut this integrated workflow, leveraging the inherent features and functionality that make the strategic relationship between our companies a natural yet progressive step,” says Gestalt COO & Chief Strategy Officer, Lisa-Jean Clifford. “The development and product teams at both of our companies have worked together in a way that embodies our combined values and philosophy of supporting pathologists and pathology labs through innovative technology. Our goal is to support the entire pathologist's workflow through true interoperability so that pathologists can focus on what matters most, their patients.”
With a personal demonstration of this sophisticated integration, you can see first-hand the ability to streamline the reporting process and the seamless integration within PathFlow. With more and more institutions adopting digital pathology, there is a large amount of data and information to manage for each case. All technology solutions in the pathology lab must be able to communicate and share information more readily in order for the full benefits of digital pathology to be recognized.
Stop by the Gestalt booth #400 during the conference to see this first-hand, or contact either company to request a demonstration.
About Gestalt Diagnostics:
Gestalt transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, and vendor-neutral digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose* diseases faster and more efficiently. Our PathFlow® solution is a cloud-based digital pathology enterprise platform that can easily be customized based on your specific preferences. Learn more at www.gestaltdiagnostics.com.
About Voicebrook:
Founded in 2002, Voicebrook is the leading provider of reporting solutions for pathology, with approximately 500 client sites and more than 3600 unique users across the US, Canada, and Australia. The VoiceOver PRO software application incorporates speech recognition, digital dictation, customizable templates, and an assortment of input devices, providing direct integration with the user’s Anatomic Pathology (AP) system. VoiceOver PRO allows pathology professionals to rapidly and accurately create pathology reports, choosing one of three customizable workflows. Learn more at www.voicebrook.com.
Contact
Voicebrook:Contact
Kelly Fodel
866-864-2397
www.voicebrook.com
Email: kelly.fodel@voicebrook.com
Gestalt Diagnostics:
Valerie Collinsworth
509-492-4912
www.gestaltdiagnostics.com
Email: vcollinsworth@gestaltdiagnostics.com
Kelly Fodel
866-864-2397
www.voicebrook.com
Email: kelly.fodel@voicebrook.com
Gestalt Diagnostics:
Valerie Collinsworth
509-492-4912
www.gestaltdiagnostics.com
Email: vcollinsworth@gestaltdiagnostics.com
Categories