"Pilgrimage to the Museum" Climbs Amazon Charts
Stephen Auth’s new book, "Pilgrimage to the Museum" is now in the Top 5 books at Amazon in the Museum Studies & Museology Category after garnering glowing reviews and media coverage.
New York, NY, October 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Stephen Auth’s new book, "Pilgrimage to the Museum" is now one of the Top 5 books in Amazon's Museum Studies & Museology Category as the gift-giving season gets underway. Pilgrimage to the Museum has been a best seller in the category since the book’s publication in July.
Pilgrimage to Museum has consistently received glowing reviews and press coverage since its release. Mr. Auth discussed the book during a recent interview on Fox Business News “FOX,” and gave an in-depth interview on the EWTN Live Show.
The popularity of "Pilgrimage to the Museum" has spiked demand for Mr. Auth’s book talks and his in-person tours with his wife and coauthor Evelyn Auth at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Sales of the book on-site at the Met have soared and "Pilgrimage to the Museum" is now prominently displayed on the bookstore’s recommended table.
Mr. Auth’s sweeping tour through the Met explores how man's search for God has been reflected in art throughout history. Published by Sophia Press and available on Amazon.com. Mr. Auth’s latest volume is now available for purchase in both digital and print versions.
About the author
As the Chief Investment Officer for Federated Hermes Investment's “FHI” equity portfolios, many readers will know Mr. Auth best as the individual responsible for overseeing all of Federated's equity and asset allocation products globally. With over 38 years of experience in the investment world, Mr. Auth is a familiar face on CNBC, Fox Business News and Bloomberg as well as an insightful commentator in Barron’s and through his many Federated publications. Mr. Auth’s first book, the Missionary of Wall Street, is also available on Amazon.
