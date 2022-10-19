Rainbow PUSH Coalition Offering Free Registrations to the 23rd Annual Creating Opportunities Virtual Conference
Rainbow PUSH Coalition today announces upcoming sessions in this year's 23rd Annual Creating Opportunities virtual conference entitled, “Embracing Change and Transformation in an Unstable Economy.” This virtual conference will be held October 19 - 21, 2022 and registrations are complimentary.
Atlanta, GA, October 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The conference spans 3 days and features 10 virtual sessions including political, HBCU, criminal justice reform and women’s roundtables. The event also focuses on Digital Marketing and Next Generation Leadership, as well as a Black Farmers’ Town Hall. Notable speakers include, the mayor of Atlanta, The Honorable Andre Dickens, DeWayne Goldman (Senior Advisor for Racial Equity, USDA), Jaime Harrison (Democratic National Committee Chair), and Janice L. Mathis, Esq. (Executive Director, NCNW).
This year, PUSH will also commemorate its founder Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr.'s, 81st Birthday by revisiting his history and legacy in the movement for Civil and Human Rights. Across the country, minorities have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, across all age groups, whether in urban, suburban, or rural areas. This 3-day interactive gathering will focus on Embracing Change and Transformation in an Unstable Economy by providing the attendees with actionable tools to overcome these tumultuous times. Please join Rainbow PUSH Atlanta as they work to build partnerships, forge a plan of action and level the playing field for all Americans. Key event sponsors include: Delta Airlines, Kroger, Regions and Airbnb.
Register today for this complimentary event and see the full agenda here: https://www.creatingopportunityconference.com/
The Rainbow PUSH Coalition (RPC), headed by founder and president Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international membership organization fighting for social change.
Robert H. Patillo, II, Esq.
(404) 224-3758
www.rainbowpushatlanta.org/
