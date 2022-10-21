Dispatch Goods Hits Milestone of Diverting 1 Million Items from the Waste Stream

Dispatch Goods is a female-founded startup that works with food businesses to switch from single-use plastics to reusable packaging. This saves money for businesses and reduces their carbon footprint. Dispatch recently crossed the major milestone of diverting 1 million items from the waste stream. The impact potential is massive: if the US switched entirely to reuse, it would be equivalent to removing 27% of cars from the road.