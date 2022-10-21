Dispatch Goods Hits Milestone of Diverting 1 Million Items from the Waste Stream
Dispatch Goods is a female-founded startup that works with food businesses to switch from single-use plastics to reusable packaging. This saves money for businesses and reduces their carbon footprint. Dispatch recently crossed the major milestone of diverting 1 million items from the waste stream. The impact potential is massive: if the US switched entirely to reuse, it would be equivalent to removing 27% of cars from the road.
San Francisco, CA, October 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dispatch Goods, the San Francisco-based climate tech startup for reuse packaging, has just crossed the major milestone of diverting 1 million items from the waste stream.
The female-founded startup is building the largest reuse facility in America, working with businesses to switch from single-use plastics to its reuse platform. This saves money for businesses - from day one - and reduces their carbon footprint. Dispatch’s platform makes it easy for restaurants and food delivery companies to capture value from the packaging they use already. The takeout containers and other items are taken back to Dispatch’s facilities where they are washed and sanitized before they are sold back to the business for reuse. Restaurant customers can also text a number on the containers to schedule home collection from their doorsteps.
Celebrity activist Adrian Grenier, an investor in Dispatch Goods through his Impact Fund DuContra Ventures, said “I’ve been uncomfortable getting food delivery because of the plastic waste, but Dispatch Goods will allow me to feel comfortable ordering take-out again. Now that on-demand food delivery is bigger than ever, we need solutions like Dispatch to cut the plastic packaging waste associated with food delivery.”
Dispatch currently has 80+ partners, including some of the largest food delivery companies in the world.
The company's vision is to create a future where everything is Dispatched and nothing is wasted. The impact potential is massive: if the US switched entirely to reuse, it would be equivalent to removing 27% of cars from the road.
Dispatch Goods raised a seed round in 2021 that included Congruent Ventures and Valor Siren Ventures, in addition to DuContra Ventures. The company currently has two reuse processing centers - to serve the East and West coasts respectively - and plans to raise its Series A soon to continue expansion.
