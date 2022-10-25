Glo-Med Networks Launches New Website
Apollo Beach, FL, October 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The new Glo-Med Networks website is live. Glo-Med Networks is very excited to announce the launch of their fully re-designed website showcasing their line of next generation medical devices in an easy to navigate format.
The website features an ever-expanding product line including:
- Lenexa Smart Mattress Pressure Injury Management System that helps clinicians prevent bedsores and pressure ulcers through a stand-alone smart mattress with 7000 built-in sensors that can fit on any hospital bed, also providing bed exit alert and integrated with hospital nurse call systems, running on a web-based platform that operates on any device.
- Inspira Art System which handles external blood gas exchange and will change the need for traditional mechanical ventilators by preventing intubation and medically induced comas.
- Zoll Resuscitation and Acute Critical Care Solutions products and accessories.
- Orbel Personal Hand Sanitizer developed to increase hospital hand hygiene compliance.
- Replacement medical mattresses for any hospital bed and stretcher, manufactured in all shapes, sizes and compositions to provide the highest quality surfaces made in the USA with very competitive pricing.
- Medical product financing that is frictionless and convenient via their partner Ampli-Fi.
Glo-Med Networks Inc. was created in 2016 to meet the continuously growing demand for next generation medical devices and related products in domestic and international markets. Matus Knoblich founded the business to complement the organization’s medical business portfolio. By making strategic investments in novel and industry changing medical technology, Glo-Med has been able to bring the future of innovation to the present day. With offices in New York, Florida Switzerland and Saudi Arabia, along with distribution and key partnerships throughout Central and South America, Africa and the Middle East, Glo-Med maintains extensive access to high-quality medical products globally. Sister company Med-Stat Consulting Services, Inc. (est. 2003) provides support to customers via full access to highly skilled technicians who can provide continuous service and support for their acquisitions. Med-Stat Trucking allows for logistical support as well as strategic warehousing and repair depot sites in Florida and the New York area.
Media Contact:
Stephen Labedz
Director of Operations
steve@glomednet.com
https://www.glomednet.com
The website features an ever-expanding product line including:
- Lenexa Smart Mattress Pressure Injury Management System that helps clinicians prevent bedsores and pressure ulcers through a stand-alone smart mattress with 7000 built-in sensors that can fit on any hospital bed, also providing bed exit alert and integrated with hospital nurse call systems, running on a web-based platform that operates on any device.
- Inspira Art System which handles external blood gas exchange and will change the need for traditional mechanical ventilators by preventing intubation and medically induced comas.
- Zoll Resuscitation and Acute Critical Care Solutions products and accessories.
- Orbel Personal Hand Sanitizer developed to increase hospital hand hygiene compliance.
- Replacement medical mattresses for any hospital bed and stretcher, manufactured in all shapes, sizes and compositions to provide the highest quality surfaces made in the USA with very competitive pricing.
- Medical product financing that is frictionless and convenient via their partner Ampli-Fi.
Glo-Med Networks Inc. was created in 2016 to meet the continuously growing demand for next generation medical devices and related products in domestic and international markets. Matus Knoblich founded the business to complement the organization’s medical business portfolio. By making strategic investments in novel and industry changing medical technology, Glo-Med has been able to bring the future of innovation to the present day. With offices in New York, Florida Switzerland and Saudi Arabia, along with distribution and key partnerships throughout Central and South America, Africa and the Middle East, Glo-Med maintains extensive access to high-quality medical products globally. Sister company Med-Stat Consulting Services, Inc. (est. 2003) provides support to customers via full access to highly skilled technicians who can provide continuous service and support for their acquisitions. Med-Stat Trucking allows for logistical support as well as strategic warehousing and repair depot sites in Florida and the New York area.
Media Contact:
Stephen Labedz
Director of Operations
steve@glomednet.com
https://www.glomednet.com
Contact
Glo-Med NetworksContact
Stephen Labedz
813-541-5300
www.glomednet.com
Stephen Labedz
813-541-5300
www.glomednet.com
Categories