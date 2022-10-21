Dia de Muertos Fest 2022 at Plaza Las Americas, an Immersive Cultural Experience
When the passageway between the living and dead opens, Plaza Las Americas becomes the portal for Souls to commune with their loved ones.
Lilburn, GA, October 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Plaza Las Americas, along with its media partner Telemundo, is honored to host celebrants, dead and alive. On October 30 through November 2, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Plaza Las Americas opens the gateways to the Dia de Muertos Fest and the colorful land of the dead.
The Dia de Muertos Fest at Plaza Las Americas has a dual purpose – introducing the community to Mexico’s biggest holiday and remembering loved ones who have passed.
The festival uses immersive storytelling to merge history, fantasy, and an appreciation for the past and present to create a feast for the senses. The atmosphere is set with a light show and projection mapping that transports festival-goers to Ancient Aztec cities and streets paved with marigolds.
From authentic Pan de Muertos (Bread of the Dead) to traditional song and dance, every sight, sound, taste, and scent is curated to mirror an authentic Dia de Muertos celebration.
Complete with selfie opportunities with larger-than-life Catrinas, a candle-lit Altar stroll with sugar skull ofrendas, offerings for the dead, and a visit from La Llorona, The Weeping Woman, participants are engulfed in the Spirit of Mexico.
There’s a saying in Mexico, "Los muertos al cajón y los vivos al fiestón (the dead to the coffin and the living to the party)." So, have your face painted as a Calavera, create your own papel picado - perforated paper crafts, honor your ancestors by building an Altar in the square, or learn how to write a Calaveras literarias – mocking epitaphs for the dead or satire of the living. The mission is to store away memories so that you too will be remembered.
Free to the public. Dia de Muertos Fest will be held at Plaza Las Americas, located at 733 Pleasant Hill Rd., Lilburn, Georgia 30047, from October 30 through November 2, 2022.
About Plaza Las Americas
Plaza Las Americas’ is a no passport required Hispanic destination in the heart of Gwinnett County! An opportunity for guests from anywhere to have a fully immersive Latin excursion with authentic shopping, food, music, arts, and cultural experiences from Mexico to Argentina. This adaptive re-use of a vacant Lowe’s into an indoor/outdoor market consists of the street-facing retail suites, open-air “Mercado” stalls, grocery, food court, gaming center, and soccer fields, all created to provide a culturally oriented place for the local community to gather.
