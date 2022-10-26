Stephen Hightower II of Hightowers Petroleum Announced as a Nominee for Board of Directors Member at SIGMA
Cincinnati, OH, October 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SIGMA recently revealed their slate of membership nominations, to be announced at the annual conference on November 8-10 in Hollywood, Calif. Stephen Hightower II of Hightowers Petroleum Company in Middletown, Ohio was amongst three other US businessmen nominated to serve three-year terms.
SIGMA is a global leader in fuel marketing, representing marketers and convenience store chain retailers in the United States and Canada. With approximately 250 corporate members, they command over 50 percent of the petroleum retail market - selling approximately 80 billion gallons of motor fuel each year.
Stephen L. Hightower II is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hightowers Petroleum Company (HPC), one of North America’s largest, independently-owned wholesale fuel distribution businesses. Hightowers Petroleum Company supplies more than 250 million gallons of fuel annually to their customers across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Current Board members include:
- Dirk Cooper of Hi-Noon Petroleum, Inc.
- Greg Downum of Murphy Oil; Bill Gallagher of Offen Petroleum, LLC
- Bruce Morgan of QuikTrip Corporation
- Alison Schmidt of U.S. Venture, Inc.
- AJ Siccardi of Metroplex Energy, Inc.
- Fred Sloan of TACenergy
- Lynn Wallis of Wallis Companies.
SIGMA recently stated, “We extend our sincerest thanks to these individuals for contributing their time, money, and expertise to better the association.”
As COO of HPC, Mr. Hightower leads and directs day-to-day operations, sets the strategic direction of the company and ensures execution and alignment across the business. He also provides regular status updates to the CEO and President and the Board of Directors, keeping them apprised of the business’ progress.
Mr. Hightower sits on a number of Boards including Young Presidents Organization East Central US Executive Committee, The Fuel Foundation, The American Red Cross, The Cincinnati USA Chamber of Commerce Energy Committee and Cincinnati Economic Inclusion Advisory Council. He is also a member of Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America (SIGMA), American Red Cross, Southwest Ohio CARES mentoring Circle, YMCA Youth in Government Program and NBA Cares.
SIGMA is a global leader in fuel marketing, representing marketers and convenience store chain retailers in the United States and Canada. With approximately 250 corporate members, they command over 50 percent of the petroleum retail market - selling approximately 80 billion gallons of motor fuel each year.
Stephen L. Hightower II is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hightowers Petroleum Company (HPC), one of North America’s largest, independently-owned wholesale fuel distribution businesses. Hightowers Petroleum Company supplies more than 250 million gallons of fuel annually to their customers across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Current Board members include:
- Dirk Cooper of Hi-Noon Petroleum, Inc.
- Greg Downum of Murphy Oil; Bill Gallagher of Offen Petroleum, LLC
- Bruce Morgan of QuikTrip Corporation
- Alison Schmidt of U.S. Venture, Inc.
- AJ Siccardi of Metroplex Energy, Inc.
- Fred Sloan of TACenergy
- Lynn Wallis of Wallis Companies.
SIGMA recently stated, “We extend our sincerest thanks to these individuals for contributing their time, money, and expertise to better the association.”
As COO of HPC, Mr. Hightower leads and directs day-to-day operations, sets the strategic direction of the company and ensures execution and alignment across the business. He also provides regular status updates to the CEO and President and the Board of Directors, keeping them apprised of the business’ progress.
Mr. Hightower sits on a number of Boards including Young Presidents Organization East Central US Executive Committee, The Fuel Foundation, The American Red Cross, The Cincinnati USA Chamber of Commerce Energy Committee and Cincinnati Economic Inclusion Advisory Council. He is also a member of Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America (SIGMA), American Red Cross, Southwest Ohio CARES mentoring Circle, YMCA Youth in Government Program and NBA Cares.
Contact
Matt KingContact
513-512-9108
513-512-9108
Categories