Power BI Connector for Jira Reached 5000+ Installations
Power BI Connector for Jira from Alpha Serve is one of the top-selling and top-trending Jira apps on the Atlassian Marketplace that has taken the next height of 5000+ active installations.
Kyiv, Ukraine, October 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Power BI Connector for Jira from Alpha Serve is one of the top-selling and top-trending Jira apps on the Atlassian Marketplace that has taken the next height of 5000+ active installations. This is a significant achievement for the whole Alpha Serve team, and there has been a long way behind this result.
In September 2019, Alpha Serve released Power BI Connector for Jira for Server and Data Center. It allows customers to easily stream all Jira data to Power BI, build complex models, as well as create rich interactive, diversified reports and visualization in Power B with no-code integration.
The next step of Alpha Serve was to allow Jira Cloud users to enjoy features such as data streaming, analysis, and transformation. Following Atlassian’s Go-cloud strategy, Power BI Connector for Jira Cloud has been released in June 2020. This allows Jira Cloud users to take advantage of adding it as a data source to their analytics in Power BI. w into useful business solutions.
In August 2021, Power BI Connector for Jira was the only connector app on the market to achieve Atlassian Cloud Fortified status, reflecting high standards of service and data protection, clear data security policy and security awareness.
Since December 2021, small businesses with less than 10 Jira users can benefit from Power BI Jira integration for free, as Alpha Serve joined Atlassian's initiative supporting small teams.
Being one of the top 10 Atlassian Marketplace Fastest Movers several months in a row, in June 2022 Power BI Connector for Jira was named the App of the month by MARS.
In August 2022, the Company went above and beyond and introduced a game-changing app feature - Power BI dashboard templates for Power BI Connector for Jira. Now, customers are able to select any of the Power BI templates for top-rated Jira reports available in the app, and get their Jira data visualized without coding skills and deep Power BI knowledge.
All these steps and efforts have led to the great accomplishment that is the best proof of the customer-oriented sustainable growth.
According to Anna Odrynska, Chief Strategy Officer at Alpha Serve, "BI connectors are beneficial to any business using BI tools. They not only help create a seamless integration for professional software and BI, but also provide data quality improvement. Power BI Connector for Jira is our 'flagman' app setting trends and features for other connector’s in our portfolio."
Alpha Serve is a Ukrainian company that provides applications focused on BI connectors for reporting. The company's main priority is to integrate professional software with BI tools. Alpha Serve’s BI Connectors list for Jira include Power BI Connector, Tableau Connector, SAP Analytics Cloud Connector, BigQuery Connector, and Oracle Analytics Connector for Jira. Furthermore, Alpha Serve’s apps are also presented on the ServiceNow Store, Zendesk Marketplace, and Shopify AppStore.
In September 2019, Alpha Serve released Power BI Connector for Jira for Server and Data Center. It allows customers to easily stream all Jira data to Power BI, build complex models, as well as create rich interactive, diversified reports and visualization in Power B with no-code integration.
The next step of Alpha Serve was to allow Jira Cloud users to enjoy features such as data streaming, analysis, and transformation. Following Atlassian’s Go-cloud strategy, Power BI Connector for Jira Cloud has been released in June 2020. This allows Jira Cloud users to take advantage of adding it as a data source to their analytics in Power BI. w into useful business solutions.
In August 2021, Power BI Connector for Jira was the only connector app on the market to achieve Atlassian Cloud Fortified status, reflecting high standards of service and data protection, clear data security policy and security awareness.
Since December 2021, small businesses with less than 10 Jira users can benefit from Power BI Jira integration for free, as Alpha Serve joined Atlassian's initiative supporting small teams.
Being one of the top 10 Atlassian Marketplace Fastest Movers several months in a row, in June 2022 Power BI Connector for Jira was named the App of the month by MARS.
In August 2022, the Company went above and beyond and introduced a game-changing app feature - Power BI dashboard templates for Power BI Connector for Jira. Now, customers are able to select any of the Power BI templates for top-rated Jira reports available in the app, and get their Jira data visualized without coding skills and deep Power BI knowledge.
All these steps and efforts have led to the great accomplishment that is the best proof of the customer-oriented sustainable growth.
According to Anna Odrynska, Chief Strategy Officer at Alpha Serve, "BI connectors are beneficial to any business using BI tools. They not only help create a seamless integration for professional software and BI, but also provide data quality improvement. Power BI Connector for Jira is our 'flagman' app setting trends and features for other connector’s in our portfolio."
Alpha Serve is a Ukrainian company that provides applications focused on BI connectors for reporting. The company's main priority is to integrate professional software with BI tools. Alpha Serve’s BI Connectors list for Jira include Power BI Connector, Tableau Connector, SAP Analytics Cloud Connector, BigQuery Connector, and Oracle Analytics Connector for Jira. Furthermore, Alpha Serve’s apps are also presented on the ServiceNow Store, Zendesk Marketplace, and Shopify AppStore.
Contact
Alpha ServeContact
Anna Odrynska
+38 098 03 77 286
https://www.alphaservesp.com/
Anna Odrynska
+38 098 03 77 286
https://www.alphaservesp.com/
Categories