California Coast Credit Union Receives 2022 Latina Friendly Workplace Award

California Coast Credit Union Named 2022 Latina Friendly Workplace.
San Diego, CA, October 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- California Coast Credit Union was named the recipient of the inaugural 2022 Latina Friendly Workplace Award by MANA de San Diego, a local organization that empowers Latinas through education, leadership development, community service, and advocacy. The award was presented at the Latina Success Conference on October 22, 2022, at San Diego State University.
Cal Coast Credit Union was selected for the top honor from sixteen finalists by the MANA de San Diego Board of Directors based on criteria including flexible work schedules, programs aimed at career advancement, networking opportunities, childcare and extended leave benefits, management training, hiring from within, and internal job postings. At the credit union, 33% of all director level positions and 33% of all manager level positions are staffed by Latinas.
Cal Coast was also highlighted for a “Management Boot Camp” created in response to the impact on staff due to the pandemic. The intent of the program is to improve human connections and develop managers who value diversity, equity, and inclusion, in addition to understanding employee mental health issues.
“Cal Coast is humbled to be recognized by MANA de San Diego for the inaugural 2022 Latina Friendly Workplace Award. We applaud our Latina leaders across the organization and this acknowledgement is a true reflection of their talent and dedication,” said Kathy Cady, Cal Coast’s Chief Operating Officer. “At Cal Coast we are proud to support professional development opportunities and we encourage our workforce to pursue volunteer and service activities within the communities that they are passionate about. We will continue to make certain that diversity, equity, and inclusion are top of mind in all that we do.”
MANA de San Diego, the largest and most active MANA chapter, recognizes employers who demonstrate a commitment to hiring and promoting Latinas to the highest levels of leadership in the organization, as well as mentoring/sponsoring them in their career development. MANA de San Diego strives for the well-being of Latinas and their upward economic mobility.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 25 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
