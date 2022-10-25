Gallant Announces Hiring of John Klacking, Ph.D. as Chief Business Officer
Furthering its regenerative medicine therapeutics research and development, animal biotech company Gallant welcomes a pioneer in the biotech space.
San Diego, CA, October 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gallant Therapeutics, an animal health biotechnology company developing stem cell therapies for pets, welcomes John Klacking, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer. Dr. Klacking, founder of Angiocrine Bioscience, brings thirty years of experience in finance and business development to the company.
Dr. Klacking founded Angiocrine Bioscience, a stem cell therapeutic company, with Shahin Rafi at Cornell Weill Medical Center in New York City. Prior to that, he founded Angelica Therapeutics, a San Francisco Bay Area cancer-focused biotech company. Dr. Klacking began his career in the consulting group of EF Hutton which merged into Salomon Smith Barney as a Senior Vice President from 1987-2006.
“John, with his deep finance and business development background, is a great addition to our leadership team,” says Linda Black, DVM, Ph.D., CEO. “I look forward to partnering with John to strategically lead Gallant as leaders in regenerative medicine for animal health.”
Dr. Klacking holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California-Davis and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Nevada, where he was an Allie M. Lee Fellow. He is the author of over 350 business, financial and scientific articles. He sits on the Dean’s Advisory Board for the University of California-Davis School of Veterinary Medicine for the past 22 years and was formerly on the National Board of the American Cancer Society.
Dr. Klacking will lead Gallant’s strategic initiative to bring regenerative medicine to all pets, and to strategically partner with companies and technologies that allow Gallant to remain and to grow as the global leaders in veterinary regenerative medicine.
“Gallant is bringing tremendous value to the animal health market that can also facilitate human cell therapy development,” says John Klacking, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer. “I’m excited to help bring the first cell therapies to the market for animal health and to be at the forefront of implementing new regenerative technologies into the company.”
About Gallant
Gallant Therapeutics is an animal health biotechnology company developing allogeneic, “off-the-shelf” stem cell therapies from their stem cell platform. Stem cell therapies have been demonstrated in clinical studies to help pets with a myriad of ailments, including osteoarthritis, atopic dermatitis, chronic kidney disease and chronic stomatitis, amongst others. Studies demonstrate that Gallant’s first product helps to save more than 60% of cats that would die of chronic gingivostomatitis with many more products for deadly diseases in their pipeline.
For more information, please visit www.gallanttheraputics.com.
Dr. Klacking founded Angiocrine Bioscience, a stem cell therapeutic company, with Shahin Rafi at Cornell Weill Medical Center in New York City. Prior to that, he founded Angelica Therapeutics, a San Francisco Bay Area cancer-focused biotech company. Dr. Klacking began his career in the consulting group of EF Hutton which merged into Salomon Smith Barney as a Senior Vice President from 1987-2006.
“John, with his deep finance and business development background, is a great addition to our leadership team,” says Linda Black, DVM, Ph.D., CEO. “I look forward to partnering with John to strategically lead Gallant as leaders in regenerative medicine for animal health.”
Dr. Klacking holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California-Davis and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Nevada, where he was an Allie M. Lee Fellow. He is the author of over 350 business, financial and scientific articles. He sits on the Dean’s Advisory Board for the University of California-Davis School of Veterinary Medicine for the past 22 years and was formerly on the National Board of the American Cancer Society.
Dr. Klacking will lead Gallant’s strategic initiative to bring regenerative medicine to all pets, and to strategically partner with companies and technologies that allow Gallant to remain and to grow as the global leaders in veterinary regenerative medicine.
“Gallant is bringing tremendous value to the animal health market that can also facilitate human cell therapy development,” says John Klacking, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer. “I’m excited to help bring the first cell therapies to the market for animal health and to be at the forefront of implementing new regenerative technologies into the company.”
About Gallant
Gallant Therapeutics is an animal health biotechnology company developing allogeneic, “off-the-shelf” stem cell therapies from their stem cell platform. Stem cell therapies have been demonstrated in clinical studies to help pets with a myriad of ailments, including osteoarthritis, atopic dermatitis, chronic kidney disease and chronic stomatitis, amongst others. Studies demonstrate that Gallant’s first product helps to save more than 60% of cats that would die of chronic gingivostomatitis with many more products for deadly diseases in their pipeline.
For more information, please visit www.gallanttheraputics.com.
Contact
GallantContact
Beau Becker
855-442-5526
gallanttherapeutics.com
Beau Becker
855-442-5526
gallanttherapeutics.com
Categories