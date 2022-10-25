Beard Balm: the Do-It-All Beard Product by Volt Grooming
Santa Ana, CA, October 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In the old days, men had to choose between a healthy and hydrated beard and the stylish and perfectly-shaped beard. After all, different beard products do different things; Beard oil hydrates and softens a beard, and beard wax styles and hardens a beard. Rarely did anyone combine waxes and oils into a product that did both at once, until today.
Beard balm is specifically formulated to both nourish and style a man’s beard. It does this by combining the natural oils that help hydrate a beard with the organic waxes and butters that help style and provide a hold to a beard. There is a careful balance that has to be struck here. Too much beard oil and there is no hold for styling, but too much wax, and your beard will become hard and stiff. Volt Grooming seems to have found a pleasing balance in the men’s grooming marketplace.
To be clear, beard balm is generally not the same thing as beard butter. Beard butter is normally focused on providing hydration to your beard in a way similar to beard oil, only longer lasting. It did very little to aid you in styling your beard or taming those pesky flyaway hairs that ruin a beard’s shape because it usually contains no waxes. It goes to show that the consistency of beard products is very important in affecting the properties of the product.
For example, Argan Oil will absorb into a beard far more quickly than Shea Butter will, because Argan Oil is less viscous, which makes it feel lighter and “runnier.” This means how viscous a beard product is will affect how quickly it is absorbed into your beard and skin. Waxes are even more viscous than butters and are hardly absorbed at all, which makes them great for styling.
This is why the balance between oils, butters, and waxes must be carefully formulated. Volt’s Beard Balm can provide both styling and hydrating benefits because it's an extremely long-lasting hydrating product. The waxes and butters within the balm, when mixed with oils, slow down the absorption of those oils, allowing you the styling properties of beard wax with the all-day hydration of beard oil or beard butter.
All in all, a creative mix of organic natural oils, butters, and waxes is what gives Volt beard balm an edge in terms of its utility. Now, there’s finally a product that helps you improve your beard health and style all at once.
