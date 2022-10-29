Foster Mission Critical Marks 30th Large-Scale Emergency Response Deployment
Brookneal, VA, October 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Just over a month after activating in preparation for Hurricane Ian's landfall, Foster Fuels Mission Critical Division has successfully demobilized with the majority of team members returned home from Florida and Georgia to headquarters in Brookneal, Virginia. This deployment marks the company's 30th large-scale deployment.
A team of over 200 personnel served as dedicated support for the activation providing around-the-clock emergency fueling in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and private critical infrastructure and recovery customers. Over 150 trucks were tasked, providing over 1 million gallons of fuel and potable water while logging over 350,000 miles of travel. The fuel Foster supplied powered generators, power crews, and emergency personnel aiding communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. Additionally, Foster kept Floridian private industry customers, including banks, data centers, and hospitals, running. A smaller number of Foster Fuels team members remain in Florida and will support the recovery of the hardest hit areas for as long as necessary.
"We consider it a privilege to work with the best emergency response partners in the industry supporting the disaster relief efforts," said Will Rohrig, Senior Vice President of Mission Critical Services at Foster Fuels. "When we can plan, assess, and mobilize efficiently and effectively to support an affected community, and then see our team finish the job and return home safely- it's 'mission accomplished.'"
As winner of multiple DLA Superior Supplier Awards, Foster's Mission Critical division is not new to emergency response. The company's emergency preparedness planning services span both private and public sectors with the development, organization, and management of custom-tailored emergency services for its customers and industry partners. At home, the Mission Critical team conducts its own annual emergency response training drills. These drills are designed to walk team members through each step of the emergency response process, from activation through demobilization and debriefing.
"Our team learns and grows with each deployment, no matter how large or small," Rohrig continues. "And to see DOD, FEMA, and The Florida Emergency Management agencies unified for the good of Florida citizens and industry shows what can be accomplished with strong leadership and careful planning.
Established in 1921, Foster Fuels, Inc. is a privately held corporation, providing downstream distribution of diesel, gasoline, Jet A, and propane to residential, commercial, and government customers. Foster Fuels operates an award-winning emergency fuel division specializing in business continuity and disaster recovery solutions. More information about Foster Fuels can be found at https://www.fosterfuelsmissioncritical.com/.
Cameron Anctil, Mission Critical Marketing Manager
434-568-0456
www.fostermissioncritical.com
