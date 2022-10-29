CancerLife Announces a New Platform to Address Disparities of Care with Breast Cancer
CancerLife announces the results of a clinical trial where QoL was raised by 14.3% across all care settings, which proves it solution can address disparities of care.
Philadelphia, PA, October 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CancerLife, a digital therapeutics company, announced today, during Breast Cancer Support Month, the specific goal of helping patients in remote care settings improve outcomes and QoL and address disparities of care in cancer.
CancerLife has been validated in a Phase 3 clinical trial to raise QoL. By using social behavioral therapy and novel data collection reporting, CancerLife helps patients change how they think and experience their cancer diagnosis while identifying and lowering the symptom burden by 66%. This improves their quality of life, regardless of the care location. Doctors will also benefit because CancerLife raises QoL without any workflow or investment in time by their cancer care staff.
“As a DTC internet platform, we lower the burden on oncologists and their practices by allowing any patient to download and use the app for free and help them improve their quality metrics," said Charles Coltman, Founder of CancerLife
In their clinical trial within breast cancer, Cancerlife showed how the solution raises QoL across all care settings by 14.3%. Since the recruited population was pulled from over 117 area codes from various economic backgrounds, they demonstrated how the app could be used by anyone regardless of education, age or income.
“Many people talk about wanting to address disparities of care, but we have developed a solution that has a meaningful impact without the cost associated with any healthcare-based quality initiative. Oncologists essentially get the benefit of healthier and higher QoL patients,” said Coltman.
Recently, the FDA issued new guidance in breakthrough medical device applications; they are looking for technologies that can specifically address care disparities. Disparities of care are based on both outcomes, differences in quality, and the ability to access those services at the point of care. The FDA and government understand that anything that will lower the barriers to access is a good way to address this issue.
“As we have seen repeatedly, the internet has lowered the access and distribution costs to virtually 0. Cancerlife, like telemedicine, can do the same thing in cancer care,” Coltman said. “The age of digital therapies is just beginning,” he added.
CancerLife is looking to partner with any organization that wants to help distribute the platform across care settings and the cancer community. Please contact us if you have a community you wish to empower and engage in next-generation research: www.cancerlife.com.
Contact
Healthy PlatformsContact
Charles Coltman
215-779-1238
cancerlife.com
