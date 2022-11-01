Major Rembrandt, Goya and Dürer Exhibit Will Herald the Holidays at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center in Hendersonville, Tenn.
Hendersonville, TN, November 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Some of the most exquisitely detailed works of Rembrandt, Goya and Dürer will be on display this holiday season at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center (MACC). The exhibition titled, Rembrandt, Goya and Dürer: The Marvel of Old Masters, will run Nov. 13, 2022 to Jan. 8, 2023 and feature more than 100 engravings, etchings and woodcuts from these legendary artists. The arrival of their works kicks off a season of celebration at Monthaven that will also include musical performances and the ceremonial lighting of the MACC’s outdoor Christmas tree.
“The holidays are always special at the MACC, but this year’s events are going to be especially memorable,” says MACC Executive Director Cheryl Strichik. “There’s no better Christmas present than getting to see the great works of Rembrandt, Goya and Dürer up close in the intimate surroundings of historic Monthaven.”
The greatest master of Baroque art, Rembrandt van Rijn (1606-1669) created more than 300 etchings during his lifetime. His famous self-portraits and etchings of religious subjects revolutionized the medium and greatly influenced such artists as Goya, Whistler, Chagall and Picasso. Francisco Goya (1746-1828) was the most important Spanish artist of the late 18th and early 19th centuries. His drawings and engravings reflected the great social upheavals of his time. Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528) was the preeminent printmaker of the German Renaissance. His engravings exerted a huge influence on such major artists as Raphael, Titian and Parmigianino.
Works appearing in the Marvel of Old Masters are on loan from the Park West Museum in Southfield, Mich. The opening reception is 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Electric violin phenom Tracy Silverman will perform. Other holiday happenings at the MACC include:
· Christmas Tree Elegance (6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20): This popular HolidayFest event features a half-dozen stylish trees designed by local artists and celebrities. Trees are available for purchase, and all proceeds benefit arts education and outreach at the MACC.
· MACC Tree Lighting (5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3): The inaugural outdoor lighting of the MACC’s 20-foot Christmas Tree will include a performance by the Hendersonville High School Select Choir, a visit from Santa, and fun and games for the kids.
· Early Music City Performance (6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023): The Nashville-based ensemble presents historically-informed performances of music from the age of Rembrandt. Countertenor Patrick Dailey, who appeared in the Nashville Symphony’s recent staging of Messiah, will perform with the group in a space adorned with Rembrandt’s art. Tickets are required. Call (615) 822-0789.
“The holidays are always special at the MACC, but this year’s events are going to be especially memorable,” says MACC Executive Director Cheryl Strichik. “There’s no better Christmas present than getting to see the great works of Rembrandt, Goya and Dürer up close in the intimate surroundings of historic Monthaven.”
The greatest master of Baroque art, Rembrandt van Rijn (1606-1669) created more than 300 etchings during his lifetime. His famous self-portraits and etchings of religious subjects revolutionized the medium and greatly influenced such artists as Goya, Whistler, Chagall and Picasso. Francisco Goya (1746-1828) was the most important Spanish artist of the late 18th and early 19th centuries. His drawings and engravings reflected the great social upheavals of his time. Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528) was the preeminent printmaker of the German Renaissance. His engravings exerted a huge influence on such major artists as Raphael, Titian and Parmigianino.
Works appearing in the Marvel of Old Masters are on loan from the Park West Museum in Southfield, Mich. The opening reception is 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Electric violin phenom Tracy Silverman will perform. Other holiday happenings at the MACC include:
· Christmas Tree Elegance (6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20): This popular HolidayFest event features a half-dozen stylish trees designed by local artists and celebrities. Trees are available for purchase, and all proceeds benefit arts education and outreach at the MACC.
· MACC Tree Lighting (5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3): The inaugural outdoor lighting of the MACC’s 20-foot Christmas Tree will include a performance by the Hendersonville High School Select Choir, a visit from Santa, and fun and games for the kids.
· Early Music City Performance (6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023): The Nashville-based ensemble presents historically-informed performances of music from the age of Rembrandt. Countertenor Patrick Dailey, who appeared in the Nashville Symphony’s recent staging of Messiah, will perform with the group in a space adorned with Rembrandt’s art. Tickets are required. Call (615) 822-0789.
Contact
Monthaven Arts & Cultural CenterContact
Cheryl Strichik
(615) 293-3767
www.monthavenartsandculturalcenter.com
Cheryl Strichik
(615) 293-3767
www.monthavenartsandculturalcenter.com
Categories