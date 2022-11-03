Custom Travel Solutions Announces Platform Upgrade
Custom Travel Solutions has released its NextGen technology upgrade that will transform the client experience, increase data security, system reliability, and provide best-in-class tools that encourage client growth.
Greenville, SC, November 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Custom Travel Solutions has released its NextGen technology upgrade that will transform the client experience, increase data security, system reliability, and provide best-in-class tools that encourage client growth. Custom Travel Solutions will be rolling out the new NextGen technology platform to new and existing clients beginning in November 2022.
With the NextGen platform, clients will be able to provide their travel club members with a vastly improved travel search, mobile app and engagement experience. In addition, clients will also have access to an enhanced reporting suite that provides timely insights about member and travel engagement.
New clients have already begun to benefit from the NextGen platform by having their private labeled travel clubs delivered in as little as two weeks.
The team of professionals at Custom Travel Solutions has been conducting rigorous testing for the 12 months to ensure an easy transition. Clients will receive ample communication about their transition to ensure smooth timing and training. Clients should expect to hear from the team at Custom Travel Solutions in November, 2022 to schedule their transition. It is Custom Travel Solutions’ goal to transition all clients to the NextGen platform by March 31, 2023.
Custom Travel Solutions was selected in 2021 by industry peers as the world's best white-label travel club provider. With over 2 million hotels, 30,000 cruise itineraries, 24/7 customer service, and a variety of other add-on benefits, Custom Travel Solutions distinguishes itself from the competition by offering a fully customizable, branded platform for its clients. The company serves 1) Membership-driven organizations seeking an increase in sales revenue and member retention, and 2) Medium-sized employers who are seeking to recruit and retain great employees. The company is headquartered in Travelers Rest, South Carolina. The website is CustomTravelSolutions.com.
With the NextGen platform, clients will be able to provide their travel club members with a vastly improved travel search, mobile app and engagement experience. In addition, clients will also have access to an enhanced reporting suite that provides timely insights about member and travel engagement.
New clients have already begun to benefit from the NextGen platform by having their private labeled travel clubs delivered in as little as two weeks.
The team of professionals at Custom Travel Solutions has been conducting rigorous testing for the 12 months to ensure an easy transition. Clients will receive ample communication about their transition to ensure smooth timing and training. Clients should expect to hear from the team at Custom Travel Solutions in November, 2022 to schedule their transition. It is Custom Travel Solutions’ goal to transition all clients to the NextGen platform by March 31, 2023.
Custom Travel Solutions was selected in 2021 by industry peers as the world's best white-label travel club provider. With over 2 million hotels, 30,000 cruise itineraries, 24/7 customer service, and a variety of other add-on benefits, Custom Travel Solutions distinguishes itself from the competition by offering a fully customizable, branded platform for its clients. The company serves 1) Membership-driven organizations seeking an increase in sales revenue and member retention, and 2) Medium-sized employers who are seeking to recruit and retain great employees. The company is headquartered in Travelers Rest, South Carolina. The website is CustomTravelSolutions.com.
Contact
Custom Travel SolutionsContact
Bo Arens
(864) 990-3074
CustomTravelSolutions.com
Bo Arens
(864) 990-3074
CustomTravelSolutions.com
Categories