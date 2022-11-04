Auro Hotels Hired David Schuam as General Manager at Hyatt Regency Greenville
Auro Hotels hired a new General Manager for the Hyatt Regency in downtown Greenville, SC. David Schaum is an experienced hospitality professional with expertise in operations and guest satisfaction.
Greenville, SC, November 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Auro Hotels is pleased to announce David Schaum has been hired as the General Manager at Hyatt Regency Greenville. In this role, Schaum will be responsible for the hotel's day-to-day success, overseeing all operational aspects of the iconic 330-room property in the heart of downtown Greenville.
Most recently, David was the General Manager for the Hilton Washington Dulles and prior to that, spent 4 years as Area General Manager of Hilton Charlotte University Place and Holiday Inn University Place. Under his leadership, the Hilton won the prestigious Hilton Travel With Purpose Award.
David’s vast hospitality leadership experience also includes several roles at the Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront Resort such as Director of Revenue and Director of Hotel Operations, culminating as Hotel General Manager from 2012-2015. David drove increases in the Hilton Satisfaction and Loyalty Tracking Service scores elevating the hotel from the top 40% to top 10% of ALL Hiltons within the Americas.
David also served as Vice President of Operations for 12 limited service hotels consisting of two Comfort Suites, three Hampton Inn & Suites, four Hilton Garden Inns and three Hampton Inns in the Charlotte area. During his tenure, he guided one hotel through a renovation and two through the final construction and opening phases.
In addition to his hospitality experience, David spent 5 years serving in the United States Air Force. He is known as a high-energy motivator, an expert at developing and maintaining relationships with all stakeholders and for achieving success in competitive, rapidly evolving markets. His emphasis on customer service makes him a perfect fit for the Hyatt Regency Greenville.
"While living in Charlotte, NC, my wife and I would escape to Greenville every chance we could. Moving to Greenville now and becoming a part of this vibrant community is truly a dream come true. The opportunity to become a member of the Hyatt Regency Greenville team will allow me to pursue my passion for hospitality while living in one of the best communities in the country."
Jane Brophy, Vice President of Operations for Auro Hotels said, “Our team is excited about David’s management expertise and positive demeanor, knowing that his leadership will elevate the overall experience for our guests and associates.”
Most recently, David was the General Manager for the Hilton Washington Dulles and prior to that, spent 4 years as Area General Manager of Hilton Charlotte University Place and Holiday Inn University Place. Under his leadership, the Hilton won the prestigious Hilton Travel With Purpose Award.
David’s vast hospitality leadership experience also includes several roles at the Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront Resort such as Director of Revenue and Director of Hotel Operations, culminating as Hotel General Manager from 2012-2015. David drove increases in the Hilton Satisfaction and Loyalty Tracking Service scores elevating the hotel from the top 40% to top 10% of ALL Hiltons within the Americas.
David also served as Vice President of Operations for 12 limited service hotels consisting of two Comfort Suites, three Hampton Inn & Suites, four Hilton Garden Inns and three Hampton Inns in the Charlotte area. During his tenure, he guided one hotel through a renovation and two through the final construction and opening phases.
In addition to his hospitality experience, David spent 5 years serving in the United States Air Force. He is known as a high-energy motivator, an expert at developing and maintaining relationships with all stakeholders and for achieving success in competitive, rapidly evolving markets. His emphasis on customer service makes him a perfect fit for the Hyatt Regency Greenville.
"While living in Charlotte, NC, my wife and I would escape to Greenville every chance we could. Moving to Greenville now and becoming a part of this vibrant community is truly a dream come true. The opportunity to become a member of the Hyatt Regency Greenville team will allow me to pursue my passion for hospitality while living in one of the best communities in the country."
Jane Brophy, Vice President of Operations for Auro Hotels said, “Our team is excited about David’s management expertise and positive demeanor, knowing that his leadership will elevate the overall experience for our guests and associates.”
Contact
Auro HotelsContact
Heather Whitley
864-248-1568
aurohotels.com
Heather Whitley
864-248-1568
aurohotels.com
Categories