Vacatia to Manage Iconic Scottsdale Camelback Resort
Mill Valley, CA, November 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative, customer-centric solutions for timeshare resorts, has been awarded the management contract for Scottsdale Camelback Resort in Arizona. The notably independent resort chose to contract with Vacatia Management Services because of the many opportunities the company offers.
“Vacatia provides many new and innovative programs that, as an independent resort, we couldn’t offer on our own,” says Mary Nance, president of the homeowners’ association. “We were impressed with Vacatia’s expertise and the care they have for owners. I look forward to collaborating with Vacatia to ensure our resort maintains its current standard of excellence into the future.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Scottsdale Camelback Resort to Vacatia’s growing national network of managed properties,” says Caroline Shin, CEO of Vacatia. “This iconic resort demonstrates that an independent timeshare association can maintain its unique character while taking advantage of modern technology, providing more travel options to its owners, and benefiting from economies of scale.”
Opened in 1982, Scottsdale Camelback Resort is located at the base of Camelback Mountain and provides an exceptional owner and guest experience with a full suite of on-site amenities for all ages. The resort serves as a convenient base to access shopping and dining in historic Old Town Scottsdale, world-class golf, and the beauty and natural wonders of the Sonoran Desert.
“From the moment I met the Vacatia team, I knew they shared my commitment to serving the needs of timeshare owners,” says Lori Entwistle, the resort’s longtime general manager. “I’m excited to join their team and offer our owners new and exciting benefits while maintaining Scottsdale Camelback’s unique appeal.”
As a Vacatia-managed property, Scottsdale Camelback Resort will be featured on the Vacatia.com website and offered through third-party booking platforms leveraging Vacatia’s proprietary rental management systems. Timeshare owners will be able to participate in OwnerPLUS, which enables travel to Vacatia’s nationwide network of timeshare resorts. In addition, Scottsdale Camelback Resort will participate in VacatiaPLUS, Vacatia’s innovative subscription-based membership model, which invites a new generation of travelers to independent timeshare resorts and drives new revenues for their homeowners’ associations.
Management services are just one of the fresh solutions Vacatia offers. In the past few years, Vacatia has rapidly grown its property management services to more than 65 timeshare and condominium associations nationwide. The company has more than 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare companies, relying on it for rental and resale services. Their products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members, and even finance needed property renovations. Vacatia Partner Services (VPS) is the division of Vacatia that works with property management companies and independently managed associations across the country to help timeshare resorts thrive in the modern era. To learn more about VPS’ rental, resale, subscription membership products, and property management services, and how they are reinventing the timeshare experience across discovery, booking, and stay, call (720) 449-6738 or visit vacatiapartnerservices.com.
“Vacatia provides many new and innovative programs that, as an independent resort, we couldn’t offer on our own,” says Mary Nance, president of the homeowners’ association. “We were impressed with Vacatia’s expertise and the care they have for owners. I look forward to collaborating with Vacatia to ensure our resort maintains its current standard of excellence into the future.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Scottsdale Camelback Resort to Vacatia’s growing national network of managed properties,” says Caroline Shin, CEO of Vacatia. “This iconic resort demonstrates that an independent timeshare association can maintain its unique character while taking advantage of modern technology, providing more travel options to its owners, and benefiting from economies of scale.”
Opened in 1982, Scottsdale Camelback Resort is located at the base of Camelback Mountain and provides an exceptional owner and guest experience with a full suite of on-site amenities for all ages. The resort serves as a convenient base to access shopping and dining in historic Old Town Scottsdale, world-class golf, and the beauty and natural wonders of the Sonoran Desert.
“From the moment I met the Vacatia team, I knew they shared my commitment to serving the needs of timeshare owners,” says Lori Entwistle, the resort’s longtime general manager. “I’m excited to join their team and offer our owners new and exciting benefits while maintaining Scottsdale Camelback’s unique appeal.”
As a Vacatia-managed property, Scottsdale Camelback Resort will be featured on the Vacatia.com website and offered through third-party booking platforms leveraging Vacatia’s proprietary rental management systems. Timeshare owners will be able to participate in OwnerPLUS, which enables travel to Vacatia’s nationwide network of timeshare resorts. In addition, Scottsdale Camelback Resort will participate in VacatiaPLUS, Vacatia’s innovative subscription-based membership model, which invites a new generation of travelers to independent timeshare resorts and drives new revenues for their homeowners’ associations.
Management services are just one of the fresh solutions Vacatia offers. In the past few years, Vacatia has rapidly grown its property management services to more than 65 timeshare and condominium associations nationwide. The company has more than 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare companies, relying on it for rental and resale services. Their products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members, and even finance needed property renovations. Vacatia Partner Services (VPS) is the division of Vacatia that works with property management companies and independently managed associations across the country to help timeshare resorts thrive in the modern era. To learn more about VPS’ rental, resale, subscription membership products, and property management services, and how they are reinventing the timeshare experience across discovery, booking, and stay, call (720) 449-6738 or visit vacatiapartnerservices.com.
Contact
VacatiaContact
Michelle DuChamp
305-903-9399
vacatiapartnerservices.com
Michelle DuChamp
305-903-9399
vacatiapartnerservices.com
Categories