Modern Southern Murder Mystery Infuses Quirky Characters with Plenty of Humor and Romance

Callahan Banks is one busy lady. A solitary and ferociously independent biologist, she is loving life now that she’s returned to her sleepy Southern home on Timicau Island. A mom-to-be with conflicting feelings about her baby’s father, she gets drawn into a murder investigation involving the island’s many colorful characters as both suspects and sleuths. In “Perils of a Pregnant Sleuth,” Dershie McDevitt presents a page-turning puzzle packed with nature lore for cozy mystery fans.