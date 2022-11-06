Black Panther Expert Available to Discuss Cultural Significance of New Characters, Situations Revealed in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther expert Jesse J. Holland is available to explain the cultural significance of the new characters and situations shown in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie from Marvel Entertainment. Holland is the author of the novel, Black Panther: Who Is The Black Panther? and the creator and editor of the Marvel prose anthology, Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda. Holland also wrote the introductions to Black Panther: The Official Wakanda Cookbook and Black Panther: The Early Years.