19th Annual Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show Combines Antiques, Whimsy & a Bit of the Unexpected to Raise $1.4 Million for Omaha's Public Garden

The 19th annual Lauritzen Gardens Antique & Garden Show was held Thursday, September 29 through Sunday, October 2, with more than 3,500 guests in attendance to share their love of antiques and raise $1.4 million to support Lauritzen Gardens. The four-day event, presented by Mercedes-Benz of Omaha, featured 23 antiques exhibitors from across the country and offered attendees educational experiences and dynamic presentations by speakers Alex Papachristidis, Aldous Bertram and Karen MacNeil.