From Range to Coast, Roam Burger Looks to the Ocean to Inspire a New Plant-Based Menu Item

Roam Artisan Burgers, known throughout the San Francisco Bay Area for its eco-conscious menu, today launches a vegan bacon cheeseburger in all five of its Bay Area locations and with a nod to the ocean, introduces a seaweed-based bacon from Umaro Foods. To celebrate ocean conservation, Roam will be donating a portion of its proceeds to the Surfrider Foundation.