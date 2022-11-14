Color Marketing Group® Announces 2024+ Latin American Key Color – Busco!
Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted Key Colors at the 2022 International Summit held November 10-12 in Tucson, AZ. Color Marketing Group’s 2024+ Latin American Key Color “Busco!” is low chroma, pale and balanced lilac.
Alexandria, VA, November 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Busco! is Color Marketing Group’s Latin American Key Color for 2024. Emerging from research, workshops and discussions held in 2022, it is the embodiment of the Color Stories determined by the region for 2024 and beyond.
The verb “buscar,” Spanish for “to search,” “to seek,” or “to look for” is ingrained in Latin American society. The significance of the verb depends on the context. However, in all circumstances it interprets the implication of either looking for a person, searching for a lost object, or seeking answers. Busco! is a forceful exclamation stressing the need to make an adjustment in our lives, and is defined by what each one of us is seeking.
Busco! fuses the digital evolution that is occurring as the metaverse converges and diverges, with the feelings of detachment and indifference experienced during the times of pandemic. We are being forced to find a new lifestyle in a hyper-connected world. This is resulting in a cross-pollination between the real and the digital. Busco! raises a question in an exclamatory mode to figure out what exactly we are looking for. It makes us contemplate our plausible prospects. Are we seeking a “Betterverse” and a sense of “protopia” or will we continue wandering aimless through the many verses?
The freshness of Busco! allows the color direction to permeate through the search for something, our personal transformation, and our interactions within a hyper-connected world.
Busco! is anticipated to emerge in Latin America in various industry segments, such as Architectural Commercial & Residential Exteriors, Health & Wellness, and Fashion & Accessories.
About Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast™
Color Marketing Group’s multi-industry color design professionals collaborate globally to arrive at their directional color forecast of 64 colors. These colors are supported by Color Stories that contain each color’s drivers and influences two years ahead. Four global regions, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America, each identify their Key Color from their 16 forecasted colors. The selection of the Key Color is based on the color direction of the Forecast, the importance of the color family to the Forecast, the significance of the specific color to the color direction and how the color best represents the Color Stories. Product designers across all industries have been influenced by Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast for 60 years.
About Color Marketing Group®
Color Marketing Group®, founded in 1962, is a not-for-profit international association of color design professionals who forecast color directions and is a forum for the exchange of all aspects color. Members represent a broad spectrum of designers, marketers, color scientists, consultants, educators, and artists. Color forecasting events are held throughout the world and the results from these events become part of the global World Color Forecast™ revealed at the annual International Summit. More information is available at www.colormarketing.org.
