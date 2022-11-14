Color Marketing Group® Announces 2024+ North American Key Color – Azoic
Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted Key Colors at the 2022 International Summit held November 10-12 in Tucson, AZ. Color Marketing Group’s 2024+ North American Key Color “Azoic” is a green-based, high chroma yellow.
Alexandria, VA, November 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Azoic is Color Marketing Group’s North American Key Color for 2024. Emerging from research, workshops and discussions held in 2022, it is the embodiment of the Color Stories determined by the region for 2024 and beyond.
A green-based, high chroma yellow, Azoic oozes with a charm particular to hot springs rich with minerals and earth deposits. This nutrient-rich color personifies the primeval motor system that controls our involuntary functions as we face the mysterious and unfamiliar. Owing to its green component, Azoic may seem ghostly, spectral, and sterile, impersonating an ashen expression in front of danger or referencing the disadvantage of technology.
The multiple utterances of Azoic communicate different moods to different individuals in different settings. Azoic is a warm and cold color at the same time. It can transport us to a bottomless yet shallow place simultaneously. It has a strong spatial intensity, but it gives the impression of being fathomless. It can be inoffensive but can become toxic. It can illustrate coalescence or clarify disintegration. It can play to the tunes of pessimism and toxic positivity.
Azoic is a new entrant and original direction for the yellow family. Its originality stems from its complex and intricate tonality casting a power to transcend the boundaries of convention and coexist peacefully. Azoic is a color that mirrors the uncertain, ambiguous, and impending times ahead. In a metallic, color shift effect, Azoic may denote the sophistication and elegance of foretimes with a space-age charm.
Azoic is anticipated to emerge within the North American market in industries such as Automotive Exteriors, Fashion & Accessories, and Home Decor & Accessories.
About Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast™
Color Marketing Group’s multi-industry color design professionals collaborate globally to arrive at their directional color forecast of 64 colors. These colors are supported by Color Stories that contain each color’s drivers and influences two years ahead. Four global regions, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America, each identify their Key Color from their 16 forecasted colors. The selection of the Key Color is based on the color direction of the Forecast, the importance of the color family to the Forecast, the significance of the specific color to the color direction and how the color best represents the Color Stories. Product designers across all industries have been influenced by Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast for 60 years.
About Color Marketing Group®
Color Marketing Group®, founded in 1962, is a not-for-profit international association of color design professionals who forecast color directions and is a forum for the exchange of all aspects color. Members represent a broad spectrum of designers, marketers, color scientists, consultants, educators, and artists. Color forecasting events are held throughout the world and the results from these events become part of the global World Color Forecast™ revealed at the annual International Summit. More information is available at www.colormarketing.org.
Connect Online:
Instagram: @ColorSells
Twitter: @ColorSells
Facebook: @ColorSells
Media Contact: sgriffis@colormarketing.org
A green-based, high chroma yellow, Azoic oozes with a charm particular to hot springs rich with minerals and earth deposits. This nutrient-rich color personifies the primeval motor system that controls our involuntary functions as we face the mysterious and unfamiliar. Owing to its green component, Azoic may seem ghostly, spectral, and sterile, impersonating an ashen expression in front of danger or referencing the disadvantage of technology.
The multiple utterances of Azoic communicate different moods to different individuals in different settings. Azoic is a warm and cold color at the same time. It can transport us to a bottomless yet shallow place simultaneously. It has a strong spatial intensity, but it gives the impression of being fathomless. It can be inoffensive but can become toxic. It can illustrate coalescence or clarify disintegration. It can play to the tunes of pessimism and toxic positivity.
Azoic is a new entrant and original direction for the yellow family. Its originality stems from its complex and intricate tonality casting a power to transcend the boundaries of convention and coexist peacefully. Azoic is a color that mirrors the uncertain, ambiguous, and impending times ahead. In a metallic, color shift effect, Azoic may denote the sophistication and elegance of foretimes with a space-age charm.
Azoic is anticipated to emerge within the North American market in industries such as Automotive Exteriors, Fashion & Accessories, and Home Decor & Accessories.
About Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast™
Color Marketing Group’s multi-industry color design professionals collaborate globally to arrive at their directional color forecast of 64 colors. These colors are supported by Color Stories that contain each color’s drivers and influences two years ahead. Four global regions, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America, each identify their Key Color from their 16 forecasted colors. The selection of the Key Color is based on the color direction of the Forecast, the importance of the color family to the Forecast, the significance of the specific color to the color direction and how the color best represents the Color Stories. Product designers across all industries have been influenced by Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast for 60 years.
About Color Marketing Group®
Color Marketing Group®, founded in 1962, is a not-for-profit international association of color design professionals who forecast color directions and is a forum for the exchange of all aspects color. Members represent a broad spectrum of designers, marketers, color scientists, consultants, educators, and artists. Color forecasting events are held throughout the world and the results from these events become part of the global World Color Forecast™ revealed at the annual International Summit. More information is available at www.colormarketing.org.
Connect Online:
Instagram: @ColorSells
Twitter: @ColorSells
Facebook: @ColorSells
Media Contact: sgriffis@colormarketing.org
Contact
Color Marketing GroupContact
Paula Leonard - VP PR & Communication
703-329-8500
http://www.colormarketing.org/
Paula Leonard - VP PR & Communication
703-329-8500
http://www.colormarketing.org/
Multimedia
Categories