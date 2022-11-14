Local Nonprofits Co-host All-Women Lineup for “Blue Christmas & Festivus” Concert

Herizon Music Foundation, Girls Rock Austin, and Texchromosome are co-hosting “Blue Christmas Concert & Festivus” at Opal Divine’s on December 10, 2022 at 4:30pm CT. Proceeds benefit education, work experience, and role-modeling programs helping women in music achieve merit-based success.