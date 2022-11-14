Local Nonprofits Co-host All-Women Lineup for “Blue Christmas & Festivus” Concert
Herizon Music Foundation, Girls Rock Austin, and Texchromosome are co-hosting “Blue Christmas Concert & Festivus” at Opal Divine’s on December 10, 2022 at 4:30pm CT. Proceeds benefit education, work experience, and role-modeling programs helping women in music achieve merit-based success.
Austin, TX, November 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This family-friendly concert and fundraiser includes a raffle, silent auction items, open buffet, a cash bar, and “Blue Christmas Denim Costume Contest” to lift your holiday spirit– Texas style. Visit the Eventbrite page for tickets and more information.
The diverse lineup of acts includes Latina power trio The Tiarras, Texas soul and R&B artist Sonya Jevette, ‘70s cover band Sister Golden Hair (featuring Wendy Colonna, Barbara Nesbitt, Emily Shirley), and teen rockers GRAng Gang.
“Women encounter more obstacles than their male counterparts in the music industry. They get fewer bookings (~20%), and get paid less (16 - 26%) when they are booked. Our goal is to raise awareness about these disparities and support programs that help women in music achieve merit-based success,” said Herizon Music Foundation president Thea Wood.
“Girls Rock Austin celebrates diversity and mentoring the next generation of creatives in teamwork and personal/professional development. Collaborating with other nonprofits is leading by example so we affect real change for years to come,” states GRA executive director Jamie Bahr.
Texchromosome founder and radio show host Penny Jo Pullus knows the value of concerts like these and supporting airplay. “Live performances are the bread and butter for local musicians. And radio airplay helps build their fanbase so more people attend shows. Music fans will be impressed with the diverse talent we’ve lined up for this holiday celebration.”
The concert will be livestreamed on the nonprofits’ social media and through LauriRadio, an Austin-based internet station dedicated to playing female and female-fronted acts.
This is all made possible thanks to Opal Divine’s, in-kind donations, and music lovers who understand that women’s voices need to be heard now more than ever in the music industry.
Photos, artist links, and more quotes available upon request.
Thea Wood
512-217-9869
https://herizonmusic.org
