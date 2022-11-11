WebShield Unveils EasyAccess Rewards, EasyAccess Health, and EasyAccess Funding Enabled by a Self-Funding Privacy Network Exchange

WebShield announces the EasyAccess Network offering identity verification, consent, enrollment, and access for Personal Privacy Network services including EasyAccess Health, EasyAccess Rewards and EasyAccess Funding. These are enabled by the Privacy Network Exchange, Quantum Privacy & Proof of Trust, and allow data, digital content, software, infrastructure, contractual rights, online engagement & brands to be safely combined and re-used with unprecedented privacy, personalization & compliance.