Western Loan and Jewerly Launches Great Black Friday Jewelry Sales Event, November 25, 2022
Thanksgiving is in 10 days, and the Black Friday shopping frenzy will begin. Western Loan and Jewerly announced they are having a Great Black Friday Jewelry sale event for its customers to help them save money as they check off their holiday shopping list.
Los Angeles, CA, November 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Thanksgiving is in ten days, and the official kick off of the holiday season will promptly begin November 25th. To help customers find unique holiday gifts for the special people on their list, they announced they will have a Great Black Friday sale event on November 25.
Jewelry will be 50% off, and they have a layaway program to help spread out the cost of a fine piece of jewelry.
Western Loan and Jewerly tests all their gold and silver, diamonds and other gemstones that come into their stores. They authenticate their luxury handbags and designer watches to ensure customers can shop with confidence.
Saving 50% on a piece of fine jewelry will help customers keep their budget when they are shopping. They have a large inventory of gold chains and engagement rings.
Stop in and see what they have that will help you with your shopping needs.
www.westernloan.com
Contact
Tony DeMarco
1-323-210-4500
http://www.westernloan.com
