Spyder’s Redesigned Website and App Are Online
Spyder, a tool to save and store ad creatives from TikTok and Facebook, updated the website and internal app designs.
New York, NY, November 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Spyder shared that the main goals of the redesign were to refresh the company’s look and feel, increase conversion rates, retain current customers, and attract new users.
“We wanted to make our website and app more attractive, user-friendly, and easy to navigate. So our team joined forces and developed a clear action plan for the redesign process. The plan involved four stages: research, design, test, and launch,” said Andrew Kozik, co-owner.
The first stage of the process included market and business research, analysis of user behavior, and competitive analysis. Using the results of research, Spyder developed a website’s and app’s prototypes and updated UI design. The company renewed a logo, changed colors and applied new fonts.
Spyder expanded the content on the website by adding Features and FAQs blocks on the homepage, and developing Blog and Pricing sub-pages with additional information about the solution they offer.
The look and structure of the internal app were completely changed. Now the app is a dashboard with multiple features. Using the new functionality, users can organize saved references by sorting them by tags and folders, share ads with teammates or clients, and delete, restore, and download creatives.
“We are pleased with the work done. To me, the site and app are now easy to use and look great! I hope our current and future customers will agree with me and enjoy interacting with the new Spyder,” said Andrew Kozik.
About Spyder: getspyder.com is a marketing tool developed for marketers, UA experts, and entrepreneurs to make collecting references and inspirational ads from TikTik and Facebook easier. Spyder helps users save ad creatives by links and store them in the service’s cloud forever. Also, the tool allows users to create tags, folders, and boards to suitably organize saved creatives. Now the product has 20,000 active users worldwide.
