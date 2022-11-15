Concord Servicing Promotes Jesus Calahorra to Vice President of Business Development, Vacation Ownership
Concord Servicing today announced that it has promoted Jesus Calahorra to Vice President of Business Development, Vacation Ownership. Calahorra has worked with Concord since 2017 as a Business Development Director, overseeing vacation ownership activities and relationships in Latin America. With his expanded role, Calahorra will manage Concord’s vacation ownership interests on a multinational scale.
Scottsdale, AZ, November 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Concord Servicing today announced that it has promoted Jesus Calahorra to Vice President of Business Development, Vacation Ownership. Calahorra has worked with Concord since 2017 as a Business Development Director, overseeing vacation ownership activities and relationships in Latin America. With his expanded role, Calahorra will manage Concord’s vacation ownership interests on a multinational scale.
“Jesus has long been the face of vacation ownership for Concord and we are thrilled to grow his role, make new connections and reinforce our commitment to vacation ownership. Concord has been dedicated to this industry for a long time and we’re committed to developing innovative solutions while maintaining our solid foundation of strong customer service,” said Shaun O’Neill, President and Chief Revenue Officer.
“Since joining Concord, I’ve been fortunate to work with amazing partners in vacation ownership. I’m looking forward to continuing those relationships and forming new partnerships within the market. said Calahorra.
For over 30 years, Concord has served the vacation ownership industry with compliant, flexible and scalable loan servicing solutions to meet the demands of the industry – and their members. Concord provides full-scope servicing for annual property management HOA and maintenance fees and a contact center technology platform that provides customer self-service and helps facilitate collections. In addition, Concord also provides an array of loan servicing solutions, including delinquent account recovery through Blackwell® Recovery Collection.
About Concord Servicing
Concord is a full-scope loan servicer delivering compliant, flexible, and scalable portfolio servicing solutions to meet the demands of loan originators and capital providers – and their customers – in multiple asset classes. For over three decades, Concord has delivered award-winning financial technology and support for unparalleled efficiency, accuracy, and flexibility. Concord serves clients globally and operates facilities in the United States and Mexico.
Website: http://www.concordservicing.com
“Jesus has long been the face of vacation ownership for Concord and we are thrilled to grow his role, make new connections and reinforce our commitment to vacation ownership. Concord has been dedicated to this industry for a long time and we’re committed to developing innovative solutions while maintaining our solid foundation of strong customer service,” said Shaun O’Neill, President and Chief Revenue Officer.
“Since joining Concord, I’ve been fortunate to work with amazing partners in vacation ownership. I’m looking forward to continuing those relationships and forming new partnerships within the market. said Calahorra.
For over 30 years, Concord has served the vacation ownership industry with compliant, flexible and scalable loan servicing solutions to meet the demands of the industry – and their members. Concord provides full-scope servicing for annual property management HOA and maintenance fees and a contact center technology platform that provides customer self-service and helps facilitate collections. In addition, Concord also provides an array of loan servicing solutions, including delinquent account recovery through Blackwell® Recovery Collection.
About Concord Servicing
Concord is a full-scope loan servicer delivering compliant, flexible, and scalable portfolio servicing solutions to meet the demands of loan originators and capital providers – and their customers – in multiple asset classes. For over three decades, Concord has delivered award-winning financial technology and support for unparalleled efficiency, accuracy, and flexibility. Concord serves clients globally and operates facilities in the United States and Mexico.
Website: http://www.concordservicing.com
Contact
Concord ServicingContact
Shaun O'Neill
480-214-6111
concordservicing.com
Shaun O'Neill
480-214-6111
concordservicing.com
Categories