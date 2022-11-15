Concord Servicing Promotes Jesus Calahorra to Vice President of Business Development, Vacation Ownership

Concord Servicing today announced that it has promoted Jesus Calahorra to Vice President of Business Development, Vacation Ownership. Calahorra has worked with Concord since 2017 as a Business Development Director, overseeing vacation ownership activities and relationships in Latin America. With his expanded role, Calahorra will manage Concord’s vacation ownership interests on a multinational scale.