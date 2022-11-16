Virb Lands Contract with $10B Life Sciences Company
Begins Series A Financing to Accelerate Growth in the Clinical Research Industry.
Boston, MA, November 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Virb, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has landed a new contract with one of the largest life sciences companies in the world. The contract includes sourcing and training clinical research associates, biostatisticians, clinical data team associates, and statistical programmers in North America and Asia.
With its success in raising capital of $5,000,000 over the past year, Virb has begun a Series A capital raise to accelerate its growth. Investments will be used to onboard new clients, scale its proprietary experiential training, deepen its technology stack, and develop a roadmap to expand services across the life science industry. Venture capital firms backing Virb include those in the human capital, ed tech, and life sciences industries.
Virb sources, trains, and deploys talent globally in both clinical operations and data science roles through a SaaS platform leveraging AI, ed tech, and advanced simulation. The company’s technology enables a client-time-to-revenue improvement of between 25% - 40% over current approaches to deploying billable clinical research roles.
Virb is an impact-driven company designed to:
- Apply advanced sourcing and scoring algorithms to satisfy the need to deploy clinical research talent globally.
- Accelerate clinical trials by solving the 30,000+ supply-demand gap in clinical development at scale.
- Reimagine the next generation workforce by developing the industry’s first human capital as-a-service.
- Enable a more diverse workforce as a source of talent by investing in on-ramps for underrepresented communities.
“This new financing allows us to accelerate our growth globally to secure the talent needed in the clinical research industry,” says Garrett Walker, Founder and CEO of Virb. “The current industry staffing model is unsustainable; a shrinking workforce delays clinical trial starts and the availability of new drugs to improve lives. The industry challenge in providing a new generation of clinical research talent requires an industry solution.”
About Virb
Virb is the first human capital-as-a-service platform that sources, trains, and deploys new talent globally into the clinical research industry. We believe in creating opportunities for all, promoting lifelong learning, and cultivating a passion for improving lives. Our mission is to help close the opportunity gap between clinical research jobs and qualified candidates with advanced ed tech and well-paying jobs with flexibility and purpose. Employers adopting our model secure a pipeline of scalable, job-ready, emerging talent tailored to their business needs. Students who qualify use us as their bridge to a guaranteed first job and a career in clinical research. Universities partner with us to provide students and alums with experiential training that places them right into waiting jobs. To learn more, please contact us.
